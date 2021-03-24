Russia and Turkey have agreed to open two checkpoints in the Idlib de-escalation zone and one in the Aleppo province. This was announced on Wednesday, March 24, by the deputy head of the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov at a briefing.

We are talking about the resumption of the work of the checkpoints “Seraqib” and “Miznaz” in the Idlib de-escalation zone and the checkpoint “Abu-Azaydin” in the area of ​​the settlement of Al-Bab in the Aleppo province.

“We believe that this act is a direct demonstration to the world and regional community of our commitment to a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis. It will help improve the social situation and relieve tension in society due to the rupture of family ties and domestic disorder, ”said Karpov.

He noted that the proposal came from Russia and was put forward “in order to remove isolation, and in fact an internal blockade of civilians.”

The day before, on March 23, Karpov said that Russia had offered Turkey to resume the operation of several checkpoints in Idlib and Aleppo from March 25. He added that the points will allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies and the exit of refugees from the moment they are opened. According to him, the proposal to open these points was sent in connection with the difficult humanitarian situation at the checkpoints controlled by the Turkish armed forces.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. In 2017, the victory over the terrorist group ISIS in Syria and Iraq, banned in the Russian Federation, was announced. In some areas of the countries, mopping-up operations from militants continue. Now the forefront is a political settlement, the reconstruction of Syria and the return of refugees.