Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties in trade, as well as in the fields of transport and tourism during talks in Sochi. At the end of the meeting on Friday, April 5, the leaders signed a statement to that effect.

According to the text document, Putin and Erdogan held extensive consultations on Russian-Turkish relations and agreed to “increase the volume of bilateral trade on a balanced basis” and take mutually beneficial steps in the fields of economy and energy. Thus, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain a confidential dialogue in the interests of regional and international stability.

Before the start of negotiations, Putin announced plans to sign a memorandum on the development of trade and economic ties between the two countries. The President of Russia called the Turkish Stream one of the most important routes for the supply of Russian gas to Europe. He noted the serviceable and uninterrupted operation of the gas pipeline.

The Russian leader also thanked Erdogan for his participation in reaching agreements on grain exports, including the supply of Russian products and fertilizers. The Turkish president, in turn, told his interlocutor that they would have to open a new page in matters of cooperation.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to energy cooperation, grain exports in the Black Sea, tourism, and regional issues as key topics for discussion. In particular, Erdogan noted that the heads of state will talk about the project to build Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu.

During the talks, the heads of state came to the conclusion that Ankara would begin to partially pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak specified that 26 billion cubic meters are supplied to the Republic of Turkey. m of gas annually.

In addition, during the meeting, Putin and Erdogan stressed the importance of maintaining the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria and noted the need for the full implementation of the grain deal, including the export of Russian goods.

The heads of state agreed to hold the next meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council in Turkey.

Earlier in the day, Turkish MP Ozturk Yilmaz said the meeting between Putin and Erdogan would not be like the leaders’ previous talks.