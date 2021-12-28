On January 10, Russian and American representatives will hold the first meeting in Geneva called at the request of the Kremlin to negotiate the “security guarantees” that Russia requires as a precondition for a de-escalation of tensions on the border with Ukraine. These demands were presented by the Russian authorities on December 17.

“January 10 will be the main day of the Russian-American bilateral consultations,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Riabov informed the TASS agency today, warning that “a single day will not be enough”, more meetings will be needed.

The military tensions and the dialectical confrontation between Russia and the West broke out weeks ago after Moscow decided to concentrate troops near its border with Ukraine in an unequivocal exercise of intimidation so that the Ukrainian authorities would not even think of the idea. to regain the rebel territories of Donetsk and Lugansk (Donbass) by force.

All this time, Moscow has been reiterating that it does not intend to attack Ukraine and defending that it has the full right to deploy its Army wherever it pleases within its borders. So, as the Kremlin has been denouncing, NATO responded to Russia’s “aggressiveness” by reinforcing its military apparatus in Poland, the Baltic republics, Bulgaria and Romania, in addition to sending ships to the Black Sea.

All these actions by the Atlantic Alliance have been perceived by Russia as “provocations” and have in turn led to an even greater militarization of the Russian border with Ukraine. The situation reached the point that the US president, Joe Biden, held a telematic meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on December 7 to try to calm things down and defuse the crisis. According to Washington, Biden warned Putin that he will pay a “high price” in terms of more sanctions and economic damages, if he attacks Ukraine, while the top Russian leader spoke of the need to grant his country “guarantees of security »that allow progress towards standardization.

These demands were made public by Moscow on the 17th in two separate briefs, which caused some surprise in Washington as it was considered that such documents, on the eve of a negotiation, would normally be kept confidential while no agreement is reached.

The package of Russian initiatives calls on Washington and Brussels not to admit Ukraine into the heart of NATO, whose presence must also be limited in the countries of Eastern Europe, and to renounce the deployment of medium-range missiles and nuclear weapons in the Old Continent. Such will be the content of the talks on the 10th in Geneva, although both the US and NATO have already advanced that some of the Russian proposals are “unaffordable.” These negotiations will be followed by others on January 12 with NATO and on January 13 with the OSCE. On the 21st, during a meeting with the Russian generalate, Putin assured that, if the West does not respond to Russia’s demands, there will be a response of a “military” nature.

Riabkov has even gone so far as to equip the current crisis around Ukraine with the so-called Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, which came close to unleashing a full-scale war between the United States and the Soviet Union. To prevent something like this from happening, the Russian deputy foreign minister yesterday urged to start negotiations on “security guarantees” without loss of time. The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, warned that his country will not allow “long” from the allies on the matter or the perpetuation of the talks.