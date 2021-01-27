Just over a week after it expires, the New START Nuclear Weapons Reduction and Limitation Treaty, signed by Russia and the United States in 2010, will be extended for a period of five years. During the mandate of Donald Trump, the two great powers could not agree to save the only brake that currently exists to prevent the atomic holocaust.

However, with the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House and despite the numerous tensions that overshadow and hinder normal relations between Moscow and Washington, the new US president and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, agreed in the telephone conversation they had. yesterday Tuesday, the first between the two heads of state, to extend the New START for a period of five years.

So Putin has sent the corresponding bill to the Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament) and it is expected that the deputies will pass it before the important agreement to reduce and limit atomic weapons expires on February 5. In fact, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Duma, Leonid Slutski, has ensured that the ratification of the New START will be discussed today in the plenary session of the Chamber.

After Putin and Biden spoke on the phone yesterday, the Kremlin press service released a note assuring that the top Russian leader “stressed that a normalization of relations between Russia and the United States would be in the interest of both countries and also of the entire International Community, given the particular responsibility of the two countries in maintaining security and stability in the world. The communiqué also stressed that “in the coming days, the parties will undertake all the necessary procedures to guarantee the future functioning of this important mechanism” of arms control.

According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Riabkov, Washington has accepted “the terms proposed by Moscow, which means that the extension will be for five years, without preconditions and without adding appendices or additional clauses.” Riabkov, who on Tuesday met with the US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, believes that the decision to extend START “is beneficial for both parties and was the only correct solution in the current situation.”

The New START, simply START or also known as START III, was signed on April 8, 2010, when Barack Obama was at the head of the White House and President Dmitry Medvedev from the Kremlin. It establishes a maximum of 1,550 atomic warheads on both sides and a limit of 800 non-deployed ICBM launchers and 700 if they are operational on land or aboard strategic ships and bombers.

The START I was initialed on July 31, 1991 by Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his American counterpart, George HW Bush. It lasted until November 5, 2009. The START II was also signed by Bush, but with the first Russian president, Borís Yeltsin. The agreement was never implemented.

End