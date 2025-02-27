Russia and the US celebrate the second round of bilateral negotiations in Istanbul

Representatives of Russia and the United States have begun this Thursday in Istanbul the second round of their bilateral negotiations, which will focus on normalizing their diplomatic relations.

The conversations take place behind closed doors and, for the moment, the members of both delegations are unknown, according to the Tass agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Serguéi Lavrov announced on Wednesday that negotiators will address the work of the embassies of both countries.

The minister said that in Istanbul high -ranking diplomats and experts from Russia and the United States will meet to examine accumulated problems as “a consequence of illegal activities of the previous administration [de EEUU] to create artificial obstacles to the activities of the Russian embassy. ”

One of the most important points for Moscow is the return of six Russian diplomatic properties in the United States.

The first round of Russian-American negotiations took place on February 18 in Riyadh, which meant the first direct contact between both parties from the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who agreed on February 12 in telephone conversation with his US colleague, Donald Trump, the beginning of a negotiation to end the war in Ukraine, positively valued the Riad meeting.

Putin considered it the first attempt to increase confidence between both powers, which he described as a crucial to achieve a peaceful arrangement in Ukraine, and denied that kyiv will be excluded from the negotiations.