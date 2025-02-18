The highest responsible for Russian and American diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov and Marco Rubio, sat this Tuesday at a negotiating table for the first time in three years. The bilateral summit held in the Saudi capital, Riad, served To relaunch the relations between both governmentsbroken from the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and also to lay the foundations to end that war initiated on February 24, 2022.

After more than four hours of meeting, with a brief 15 -minute break to rest, Russia and the United States agreed “Respect your interests”according to Yuri Ushakov, Kremlin advisor, to the Russian media. Ushakov, who described the “successful” and “positive” conversations, also considered that “intense” work is still needed to organize a meeting between Russian presidents, Vladimir Putin, and American, Donald Trump.

For his part, the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski, an official visit in Türkiye, has stressed that “Under no circumstances” He is willing to give up territories from his country to Russia. “Under no circumstances will we recognize our temporarily occupied territories as part of Russia. They are part of Ukraine,” he said at the opening ceremony of the new building of the Ukraine Embassy in Ankara, before meeting with Turkish President Erdogan.

