Diplomat Vishnevetsky announced the discussion between the Russian Federation and the United States on the suspension of inspections under START-3

Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Vishnevetsky said that Moscow and Washington will discuss the suspension of inspections under START-3. The US needs to decide how to proceed, reports RIA News.

Vishnevetsky answered the question of journalists whether the countries have already had contacts on this issue. He added that after the discussions, “there will be some kind of reaction from the United States.”

“This is a technical issue. Before discussing the issue widely and publicly, it must be considered by specialists in the field of the contract, inspection activities. There are many nuances,” the diplomat announced.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that from a legal point of view, Moscow’s position is well developed, and its initiatives are provided for by the agreement.

“There is indeed an unequal situation. Our inspectors cannot fly through the territory of Europe, they do not give us the opportunity to obtain transit visas, they do not allow our planes to fly. We did not impose any restrictions on this against the United States, ”he stressed.

According to Vishnevetsky, before requesting an inspection under the DNSV, Russia offered the United States to agree on actions in this situation. In response, Washington “thrown in a request for an inspection.”

“This action was clearly provocative, followed by our corresponding response. According to the contract, we had to respond very quickly – the reaction to the inspection can arrive within 32 hours. We responded promptly,” Vishnevetsky concluded.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced the absence of proposals from Washington on START-3. This statement was made by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.