The relationship between Russia and the United States under the Biden era brought about several changes in the rhetoric of both powers; one mediated by accusations of electoral interference, a personal rivalry impossible to ignore and an active geopolitical competition. Despite the tension and an ambassador in consultations, the channels between Moscow and Washington remain open.

It is said that journalist Bill O’Reilly once told Donald Trump that Putin was a “murderer.” Trump responded: “We have a lot of killers. Well, do you think our country is innocent? “

The scene was repeated, with different actors, on March 17. Biden, in an interview with the network ‘ABC News’, answered affirmatively to the question of whether he “believes that Putin is a murderer”, and threatened to make him pay for his alleged interference in the November 2020 elections.

The Russian response to the incident was not long in coming: Anatoli Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the US, was called to Moscow for consultations.

But in reality Putin has not taken Biden’s words that badly.

From Barack Obama’s point of view, Russia was an absolutely irrelevant country. Even a declining power. Now Britain and the United States point to Russia as a great threat. Russia prefers to be misunderstood than not taken into account at all. For this reason, in his first reaction, the Russian president wished Biden good health and stated that “when you give an assessment to other people or other states, it is as if you look in the mirror.” He even proposed an open debate to his American colleague, who has rejected it.

Biden has always been clear about Moscow’s interest in Trump’s re-election. Biden’s commitment to the concept of “American exceptionalism” – the bull to do and unmake outside its borders – was always clearer than Trump’s, and the Kremlin considers it dangerous.

Russian influence and information warfare

This month, the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ revealed that, according to a secret CIA report, Putin could be behind a 2020 campaign that aimed to discredit the then Democratic candidate for the US Presidency. Last August, the director of the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security, William Evanina, assured that Russia was taking steps to try to denigrate Joe Biden in the presidential elections.

Everything indicates that these were actions to shape public attitudes and, possibly, to influence the behavior of voters through a negative public relations campaign against one of the candidates and a positive campaign in support of the other. It would be an information war, this time without data theft.







But before the Americans, it is “the Russians who believe that the United States similarly interferes in the Russian elections and that this is simply part of geopolitical competition,” writes Vladimir Frolov, political analyst and columnist for ‘The Moscow Times’ .

Biden has reason to take his rivalry with Putin personally. He believes the Kremlin is behind manipulated recordings of telephone conversations between Vice President Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that attempted to tarnish his campaign.

Awaiting sanctions

The US is preparing sanctions that will affect Russian leaders, although most of those people are already subject to vetoes.

Moscow considers Western media claims that the Russian president led a media campaign against presidential candidate Joe Biden to be an example of “unbridled stupidity,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov told the Sputnik news agency on Thursday. . If the situation deteriorates further, Ambassador Antonov could remain in Moscow indefinitely.

Moscow is seeking a moderate response to the “Biden coup” because it has not yet given up hope of establishing a stable dialogue on, at least, arms control.

Channels between Russia and the US remain open

Despite the harsh words, Washington and Moscow will, in any case, keep the channels open. “We believe that we can work with Russia on key issues, including the nuclear issue, where in just the last few weeks, we have extended the New START agreement for five years,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday. And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to attend a conference on Afghanistan in April.

Lavrov, meanwhile, looks to the East. He visited China on Monday and Tuesday, in what appears to be the preamble to a shared strategic turn to meet the American challenge. Before the media, Lavrov stressed that Russia and China will strengthen “strategic cooperation” to confront the “hegemony, harassment and arbitrariness” of countries like the US. The two countries will try to counter US hegemony globally on one front. which consists of taking the dollar off the limelight.

The Russian media write these days that the results of moving the battle to end US hegemony from the ideological to the economic-financial arena are yet to be seen. Russia for the moment looks to China. But he knows that he cannot ignore the United States …