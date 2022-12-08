Russia and US exchange prisoners Viktor Bout and Brittney Griner at Abu Dhabi airport

The authorities of Russia and the United States exchanged the Russian Viktor Bout, who was convicted in the United States for attempting to illegally trade in weapons and supporting terror, for the American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted in Russia of drug smuggling. This was reported to Lente.ru by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The department clarified that the exchange procedure took place on December 8 at Abu Dhabi airport.

The US initially refused to trade Bout for an American citizen

The Foreign Ministry said that Russia had been negotiating with the United States for a long time to release Bout, but the American authorities categorically refused to include the Russian in the exchange scheme.

As a result of the efforts made, it was possible to agree with the American side on organizing the exchange of V.A. Buta on B. Greiner Russian Foreign Ministry

US television channel CNN reported that US President Joe Biden gave final approval to the prisoner exchange last week. According to the publication’s sources, the American leader was “personally involved” in the exchange procedure and held regular meetings with his team of negotiators.

Booth and Greiner flew to their home countries

Ivan Melnikov, vice-president of the Russian branch of the International Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, said that before the exchange procedure, both Viktor Bout and Brittney Griner were pardoned, so they should not serve the remaining sentence upon returning home. Melnikov said that Viktor Bout had already flown to Russia. His plane is expected to land at Vnukovo airport soon.

Joe Biden, in turn, said that Griner also flew from the UAE to the United States. The American leader said that he talked with the basketball player.

The last few months have been a living hell for Brittney. I’m happy to tell you that Brittney is in a good mood. She’s relieved to finally be heading home, but the fact remains that she’s lost months of her life and suffered unnecessary trauma. Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

According to Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, the main merit in the success of the negotiation process belongs Russian special services. She also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry and personally Minister Sergei Lavrov. Moskalkova added that immediately after his return, Bout “needs to undergo a good medical examination and catch his breath after what he experienced in prison for 13 years.”

The exchange upset the relatives of Paul Whelan, who remained in a Russian prison

Another US citizen, Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia of espionage and also featured in the discussion of the prisoner exchange, remained in the Mordovian colony. Whelan’s brother said US government officials informed his family the day before that the convicted American was not included in the exchange scheme. According to him, this decision was very disappointing to his family, and for Paul Whelan himself it was a disaster.

“We have not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who remains unjustly imprisoned in Russia,” Joe Biden assured. He urged the Russian authorities to take care of the health of the American and promised to continue negotiations with Moscow on his release. According to CNN, the Russian side categorically refused from the Whelan trade, and lately it’s come down to “the choice to take Brittney or be left with nothing.” According to information “Interfax”talks about

Whelan’s release continues.

Viktor Bout spent 14 years in an American prison

Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 at the request of US authorities. In 2012, a US court sentenced him to 25 years in a case of conspiring to sell weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which the United States considers a terrorist organization.

US intelligence agencies called Bout one of the largest illegal arms dealers in the world, but the Russian himself refused to admit his guilt See also Sex & The City, new troubles for Mr. Big: two women accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault

Booth spent 14 years in prison and repeatedly complained about the poor conditions and lack of medical care in an American prison. During the pandemic, Booth contracted the coronavirus. The disease proceeded in a severe form, but he was not even given antipyretics.

American Brittney Griner, in addition to the American team, played for UMMC Yekaterinburg. In February 2022, when she once again flew to play for the Russian club, she was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport. E-cigarettes with hash oil were found in her personal belongings. The cartridges contained only 0.702 grams of a drug that she had been prescribed in the US to treat her pain. The basketball player claimed that she did not intend to violate Russian laws, and the drugs got into her luggage by accident – she packed things in a hurry.

However, in August, the Khimki court found Greiner guilty of drug smuggling without intent to sell and sentenced her to nine years in a penal colony. As mitigating circumstances, the court took into account the basketball player’s admission of guilt and her sporting achievements. On November 4, Greiner was transferred from the pre-trial detention center to a colony to serve his sentence.