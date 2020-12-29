The Russian FSB, together with the US Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration, conducted a large-scale special operation against smugglers supplying cocaine from South America to Russia and Europe. Reported by Interfax…

More than 330 kilograms of cocaine were seized from the illegal turnover. As the FSB clarified, the income of criminals from drug sales could be one billion rubles.

The first batch of 34 kilograms was seized in June 2020. In Moscow, the participants and one of the organizers of the group were detained red-handed.

The final stage of the operation took place in November. On the territory of the Moscow region, intelligence officers discovered a cache in which drug dealers hid 295 kilograms of cocaine.

Members of a cross-border drug gang were arrested. A criminal case was initiated.