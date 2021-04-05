Russia and the United States maintain contacts on Ukraine and discuss the situation at a high level. This was told by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov, he is quoted by RIA News…

Moscow has already assured Washington that accusations of destabilizing the situation in eastern Ukraine are groundless. In response, the American side expressed its concern, Ryabkov said.

“We told them in response that this concern is groundless … And they need to be concerned about the unacceptable behavior of Kiev, which not only does not comply with the Minsk set of measures, but in an increasingly defiant form denies these agreements themselves. Now, if our American colleagues were concerned about this, it would really help stabilize the situation, ”the diplomat concluded.

On April 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “flexing its muscles” at the border. After that, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran held a conversation with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin. During the meeting, a representative from Kiev pointed to a “systemic escalation of the situation” and accused Russia of not wanting to “reaffirm its commitment to the ceasefire.”

Washington, in turn, has promised to support Kiev as it “defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Prior to this, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about Russia’s readiness to introduce regular units of the Armed Forces into the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

On March 31, The New York Times, citing one of the American officials, reported that Russia was allegedly pulling up its troops to the border with Ukraine.

