The RQ-4A Global Hawk high-altitude drone of the US Air Force (Air Force) conducts a reconnaissance flight along the line of contact in Donbass. This is evidenced by the data portal Flightradar.

At the same time, a Russian Tu-214ON aerial surveillance aircraft was spotted in the Taganrog area. As follows from information on Flightradar, the ship was lifted into the air at about 09:28 Moscow time and from that moment flies over Taganrog, nearby settlements and the Taganrog Bay.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the Donbass. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia has concentrated regular army units on the border and stepped up the training of units of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

Prior to that, the Kremlin said that the Russian military had never participated and did not participate in armed conflicts on the territory of Ukraine. Commenting on the redeployment of forces near the border with Ukraine, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that other countries should not worry about the movement of Russian troops across their territory. At the same time, he called the situation on the demarcation line in Donbass frightening and recalled the danger of a force scenario due to Ukrainian provocations.