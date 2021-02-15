Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for Middle East Settlement Vladimir Safronkov and Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Hadi Amr held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Russian and American sides in matters of Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

The sides expressed mutual interest in constructive interaction in the format of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the Russian side welcomed Washington’s readiness to resume its full participation in its work.

“In general, a mutual disposition was stated for constructive cooperation in order to advance the peace process in the Middle East,” reports TASS the message of the diplomatic service.

Let us remind you that Russia and the USA are among the countries participating in the Middle East Quartet. In addition, the UN and the EU are its members. Earlier, UN Secretary General António Guterres said that the organization is ready to re-engage in preparations for a meeting on Palestinian-Israeli settlement, since with the change of the United States administration, conditions are ripe for this.

In December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to help achieve a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.