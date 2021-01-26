Russia and the United States agreed to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

As reported on the Kremlin website, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden had a telephone conversation. The Russian leader congratulated his American counterpart on starting work as head of state and noted that the normalization of relations between the two countries would meet the interests of the parties and the entire international community.

Putin and Biden expressed satisfaction with the exchange of diplomatic notes on reaching an agreement to extend the START Treaty. It is emphasized that the necessary procedures will be completed in the coming days to ensure the further functioning of this document.

The heads of state also discussed topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda. They considered opportunities for cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as in other areas.

It is noted that Putin and Biden, among others, touched upon the topic of the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, the problem of preserving the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the settlement of the situation in Ukraine and the Russian initiative to hold a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council.

It is emphasized that the conversation between the two leaders was businesslike and frank. They agreed to maintain contacts.