Representatives of the Russian government and the UN will hold consultations in Geneva on Monday on a new extension of the agreement between Moscow and kyiv for the export of grains and fertilizers through the Black Sea, which must be renewed on March 18, unless one of the parties objects.

The agreement, initially signed in July and extended for the first time last November, has been crucial to alleviate tensions related to the supply of various types of cereals -of which Ukraine is a key producer worldwide- in international markets.

Officials from different Russian ministries, the UN humanitarian officer, Martin Griffiths, and the head of the United Nations Agency for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, will take part in the meeting. to facilitate the negotiations, together with Turkey.

Russia has indicated that it sees problems in renewing the agreement because it considers that only the part that favors Ukraine is being fulfilled, which it can export thanks to a protected maritime corridor from the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhny (Pivdennyi).

Instead, Moscow maintains that Russian fertilizers and agricultural products continue to have problems reaching marketsdespite the fact that these products are outside the international sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

(Also read: Zelensky called Russia’s latest bombing of Ukraine ‘miserable tactics’)

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Moscow considers that the agreement is only benefiting Ukraine’s exports.

UN sources acknowledged that Russian exports remain difficult because private companies are reluctant to provide services for these operations or to insure the goods and ships, despite the fact that it has been explained to them that they are not violating the sanctions and that everything is within international law.

Russia has a special interest in exporting ammonia, an important ingredient in fertilizers and which it exported through a pipeline that passes through Ukraine to the port of Odessa, but which still cannot be transported through this channel again due to the latter’s refusal. country that sees in this transit a potential threat to its security.

The UN has updated its data on the outcome of the agreement in its eight months of validity: 23 million tons of cereals exported, of which 55% went to developing countries.

(Also: Europe runs out of ammunition to support Ukraine and seeks urgent measures)

The agreement has allowed the export of 23 million tons of cereals, despite the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This is another aspect that allegedly bothers Russia, which maintains that the commitment that exports of these foods go mainly to the poorest countries experiencing a food crisis is not being fulfilled and accuses the rich countries of benefiting from the agreement.

(Keep reading: ‘It’s crucial’: UN Secretary General on grain export deal)



This arrangement makes possible the exit of 60% of all the grains that Ukraine exports. The rest take the waterway in operations that are more expensive because smaller vessels must be used.

Despite all efforts, the volume of grain exports from Ukraine is 22% lower than in the pre-war period.

EFE