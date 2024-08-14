The armored vehicle hit in a bombing in the Kursk area that the Russian defense ministry said “is not in service with the Italian armed forces” and “it was not supplied by Italy to Ukraine”. Military sources told Adnkronos, after the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed the destruction of an “Italian-made Mls Shield armored vehicle” “in the border area of ​​Kursk oblast”, without specifying anything else.

The Russian Defense Ministry also released an overhead video of a vehicle exploding on a road surrounded by what appears to be a swampy area, accompanied by cheesy music. The vehicle hit by a Lancet drone, the ministry added, had previously been spotted by a Sever reconnaissance unit.

“The Lancets continue to set fire to enemy vehicles in the border area of ​​Kursk Oblast,” the post reads. Moscow also denounces the destruction of a Canadian armored vehicle and the seizure “as a trophy” of other Western military equipment (ammunition, protection and communication systems).