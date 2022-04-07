Observers fear that tensions between Moscow and Western capitals will extend to international and international institutions and organizations, which may complicate the crisis between the two parties, pointing out that it is more useful for those institutions to play mediating roles that encourage stopping the war and establishing peace.

Commenting on this, Masoud Maalouf, a former diplomat and expert in American and international affairs, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “For the resolution to pass, the resolution needs the votes of about 130 countries out of 193 in favor. In the past, 141 countries voted to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, against 35 abstentions. votes, but this time it seems more complicated, as it is not easy for many member states of the General Assembly to vote on suspending Russia’s membership, as it is considered a very difficult and embarrassing decision for it, and that is why Washington is making great efforts and pressure on many countries to persuade them to vote in favor of the resolution.

He added, “There are serious doubts about the chances of this resolution being passed, as many member states have a network of relations and interests with Russia, and they cannot risk it by voting on such a resolution.”

And the former diplomat adds: “Even if the resolution is passed, it will not change anything on the ground. The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is continuing his war until he achieves his goals in Ukraine, but what Washington aspires to by trying to pass this resolution is to show Russia’s international isolation and continue The imposition of sanctions on it, which reached Wednesday, the imposition of sanctions on the two daughters of Putin himself, with the aim of weakening and exhausting her economically so that she finds it difficult to finance her Ukrainian war, while continuing to support Kyiv militarily so that it can resist and withstand as much as possible in the face of the Russian attack, and thus the West can win more Time to exhaust Russia economically and force it to back down.”

Regarding the UN’s reservations about putting this resolution to a vote, Maalouf says: “The Secretary-General of the United Nations is not in favor of Russia in its Ukrainian war, but out of concern for balance and non-escalation, he may have deliberately expressed his reservations about putting forward the resolution, as we are talking about a vote on something similar. The expulsion of Russia from the Human Rights Council, which is completely different from the condemnation of the Russian war against Ukraine, and therefore it is very likely that this reservation by the General Secretariat will affect the position of many Member States during the voting session.”

On her part, Lana Badfan, a researcher in international and European relations at the Moscow Higher School of Economics, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “Suspending Russia’s membership in this council would be a flagrant bias and a blind eye to the crimes committed by the extremist Ukrainian militias, and so a step without investigation. “Independent and fair accusations against Russia of targeting Ukrainian civilians mean bias and lack of objectivity.”

Although Russia’s membership can be suspended if two-thirds of the member states vote in the General Assembly, she explains: “But as we know, there are many countries that have a neutral position on the Russian-Ukrainian war, in addition to those that support the Russian position, and therefore the chances of passing this suspension in the General Assembly are slim. is very”.

And the researcher in international relations adds: “If this step is taken, it will constitute a Western escalation to which Russia will respond with a similar escalation, and it can be said that this may lead Moscow to change its approaches towards the West, and adopt confrontation instead of diplomacy.”

In general, the suspension of Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council, according to Badfan: “means excluding the narrative of one of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine, as the UN Human Rights Council should listen to both, and not adopt the narrative of one party, especially since the instigating party behind moving this file is Washington.” Which has a track record of human rights violations and groups in many countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, and we count the reference to Yugoslavia and Iraq.”

In order to move forward in the process, it is necessary to have a quorum with a vote of two-thirds of the 193 Member States in the General Assembly, which were called for this due. Abstentions from voting will not be counted.

And the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced on Monday that her country would seek to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council “in response to the images received from the Ukrainian city of Bucha.”

Addressing the 140 countries that “voted to condemn” Russia’s attack on Ukraine, she said: “The images of Bucha and the devastation across Ukraine force us to turn words into action.”

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed, on Tuesday, that the work of UN departments, including the Human Rights Council, is inconceivable without the participation of Russia, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The United Nations Secretariat has expressed its reservations about the proposal to suspend Russia’s membership, for fear of opening the door to random requests from any country to request the suspension of any country’s membership in any body in the United Nations.

Both Ukraine and Russia are currently members of the Human Rights Council. Russia’s membership in it expires in 2023.