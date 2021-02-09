After the unsuccessful visit by EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell to Moscow, the media coverage in Ukraine is divided.

KIEV taz | Ukraine is closely monitoring the deterioration in relations between the EU and Russia. At the center of the criticism is the visit of EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell to Moscow.

Irina Gerashchenko, a member of the European Solidarity Party and political companion of ex-President Petro Poroshenko, wonders in the newspaper NV, how it could only happen to the EU Foreign Representative that his head was washed so humiliatingly at the press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while at the same time European diplomats were declared personae non gratae. And the EU can’t think of anything better to answer than to declare its support for Nord Stream 2 and to consider buying the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, mocked Gerashchenko.

Likewise, damn the English speaking one Kyiv Post the journey of Borrell. He made the EU look weak and stupid. None of the intended goals had been achieved.

Armin Laschet is the happy surprise

Sergei Solodkij from the New Europe think tank “Since the Borrell visit, we have known for good that Russia does not need a dialogue”

But the Borrell visit also had a positive result, analyzes Sergei Solodkij from the New Europe think tank on the liga.net portal. Now we finally know that Russia does not need a dialogue. Ivan Jakowyna can also see a positive side of Borrell’s visit: Fortunately, the question of sanctions against Russia was decided by the European governments and not by Brussels.

Germany, which is actively promoting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline criticized by Ukraine, is hardly criticized by the Ukrainian media. Merkel’s successor Armin Laschet is presented as a happy surprise because he sees the prospect of Ukrainian EU membership, denies the accusation of being pro-Russian and denies Russia for the annexation of Crimea and its use of armed forces in eastern Ukraine and the arrest of Navalny criticized.