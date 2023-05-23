New energy cooperation agreements between Russia and Sudan are being prepared for signing during the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Viktor Chemodanov, chairman of the Russian-Sudanese Business Council, told Izvestia.

“Now they are preparing to sign an agreement in the energy sector, which they began to work out as early as 2020, Zarubezhneft and Tatneft act as operators there,” he said.

In return, Sudan is ready to export sesame, hibiscus tea, nuts, cotton, meat, mango, grapefruit to Russia: some items are already being delivered to Russia, Chemodanov added.

He noted that the military conflict in Sudan did not critically affect economic cooperation with the Russian Federation, despite the evacuation of many employees of Russian companies.

“Some transactions were suspended, but in general, the conflict in Sudan did not critically affect our business, since Russia has good relations with both conflicting parties,” Chemodanov emphasized.

According to him, Zarubezhgeologiya operates in the country, which in 2019 signed an agreement with the Sudanese side to conduct geological exploration.

