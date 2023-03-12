Ambassador Sirraja: the central banks of the Russian Federation and Sudan are studying the transition to settlements in national currencies

The central banks of Sudan and Russia have begun discussing the issue of using national currencies in mutual settlements. This was stated by Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraja. His words lead RIA News.

According to the diplomat, the Russian side initiated the introduction of such a system of financial transactions. Sirraja noted that this is largely a technical issue. The central banks of the countries will study it, see how it happens in practice and report the result.

In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a visit to Khartoum, spoke about progress in opening a Russian base in Sudan. According to him, the agreement on the establishment of a supply point for the Russian Naval Forces (Navy) in the African country is in the process of ratification.

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that Lavrov’s visit to Sudan, which coincided with a trip to the country by the ambassadors of the European Union (EU) and the United States, came as a surprise to the West. It was noted that Moscow is strengthening cooperation with African countries, despite attempts to isolate it.