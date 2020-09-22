The Russian Federation and South Korea may organize a joint investment fund in the near future, said Vladimir Primak, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), during the Russia-Republic of Korea business dialogue.

He noted that the fund will focus on “medium-scale, small-scale investments, investments in joint Russian-Korean projects.” He is quoted by TASS…

According to Primak, RDIF’s area of ​​interest includes all promising projects, including hydrogen energy, mobility, high technologies, IT and mechanical engineering.

Earlier it was reported that the real GDP of the G20 countries in the second quarter of 2020 fell by a record 6.9% compared to the previous three months. At the same time, the decline in GDP in South Korea and Russia turned out to be less sharp – by 3.2% in both countries.