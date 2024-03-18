Matteo Salvini at the center of the political debate and social controversy for his statements on the elections in Russia, with the obvious victory of Vladimir Putin. The words of the leader of the League are controversial, according to which “when a people votes they are always right”. 'In defense' of Salvini, in a predictable manner, the professor intervenes Alessandro Orsini. “Salvini deserves only praise. He is a moderate, balanced person, he doesn't add fuel to the fire”, says the professor of sociology of international terrorism to Prima di tomorrow.

“The question of whether these are elections or not is an idle one. What essentially matters is whether Putin enjoys enormous and exorbitant consensus. The answer is clear. Putin has been in power since 2000, he has been through many elections and he has not always had this lots of consensus”, says Orsin.

“I have always said that the war would have increased consensus, our key to the letter is wrong. This is not Putin's electoral success, it is the success of the Russians who in a hypertragic moment have united before the enemy. I had said that the country would have rallied around the state, one of the reasons why the army does well in Ukraine is because it has the support of the country,” he says.

“When you decide to challenge an enemy, you have to evaluate the balance of power. I have always said that the Russian army is very strong and the Russian economy is capable of supporting the war. Beyond this, Russia has a population that he wants this war and wants to win it with all of himself. The Russians agree with what Putin is doing in Ukraine and want to win the war against Ukraine and NATO”, he says again.