Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Ukraine News: Is Wagner boss Prigozhin on a rapprochement course with Russia? © ITAR-TASS/imago

Wagner boss Prigozhin seems to get along better with the Kremlin again. Close cooperation could at least fuel the conquest of Bakhmut.

Moscow – For a long time, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was considered an ally of Vladimir Putin – then it was the ice age. The power struggle between Prigozhin and Putin intensified to such an extent that the Kremlin feared that Putin’s chef might exert greater influence. For the Russian Ministry of Defense, Prigozhin actually seemed to have been written off. Now both sides are supposed to get closer again. There is probably a new personnel indication of this.

Russia and Putin are approaching Wagner boss Prigozhin – personal details indicate

According to the American Think Thank Institute Study of War (ISW) The return of Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky to the war front is an indication of close cooperation between the Moscow Ministry of Defense and the Wagner Group. Teplinsky was fired in January over disagreements with Russian commander-in-chief Valery Gerasimov.

Prigozchin now apparently confirmed Teplinsky’s Wagner affiliation in a public statement of support. Teplinski’s reappointment is that ISW therefore also likely an attempt by the Russian Ministry of Defense to better position itself to work with the sanctioned Wagner Group. However, it is not yet known in which services Teplinski will be integrated. In an update on Sunday, Britain’s MoD said the Kremlin-awarded Teplinsky had “most likely returned to an important role” in Ukraine.

Conquest of Bakhmut in the Ukraine War: Kremlin strives for further cooperation with the Wagner Group

Teplinski raised his voice ISW implicated in rising tensions between Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry, as the Russian Defense Ministry actively attempted to cut off supplies of artillery shells to the Wagner group. There was also speculation that the Ministry of Defense was attempting to impair Wagner’s ability to operate in the Bakhmut area.

In recent weeks, however, the Russian military command appears to be working more closely with Wagner. According to the assessment of ISW this is done against the background of speeding up the Russian capture of Bakhmut. Prigozhin had repeatedly emphasized that the Russian army in Bakhmut was dependent on the support of the Wagner mercenaries.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Ukraine-News: Wagner group receives modern equipment from Putin after power struggle

In addition, Russian military bloggers report according to the ISWthat Wagner forces are operating with T-90 tanks at Bachmut. Apparently the Russian leadership seems to have more modern means at their disposal to support Wagner in their efforts to take the city. The cooperation should be an advantage for the Wagner boss – he had repeatedly complained about a shortage of ammunition and staff. Prigozhin had even threatened to withdraw his troops if he was not helped in this regard.

Such public threats and even criticism of the Kremlin boss himself indicate that Prigozhin and the Kremlin are at simmering longer. However, Prigozhin caused the greatest stir with his alleged call to end the Ukraine war. However, the Wagner boss has rowed back and doesn’t want to hear anything about the end of the war. It is unclear whether for self-protection or for the benefit of his political career in Russia. (bohy)