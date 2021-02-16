The Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, announced the signing of an agreement with the Russian side on the supply of anti-tank systems, air defense systems and small arms. RIA News…

“The contract has already been signed,” Bajwa said.

Russia, according to the Pakistani representative, is a “good friend of Pakistan” with which Islamabad intends to develop relations within the SCO not only in the military sphere, but also in other spheres.

The general also recalled that in recent years Pakistan has acquired Mi-35 combat helicopters from Russia.

Earlier, China assessed the capabilities of Russian anti-missile systems. In the meantime, it became known that the special forces of the Russian army will soon be equipped with armored vehicles “Tiger-M” with combat modules “Arbalet-DM”, capable of fighting unmanned aerial vehicles.