There Russia has launched the third phase of tactical exercises on non-strategic nuclear weapons. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry. The third phase of the exercises involves units of the Central and Southern military districts. The latter district includes forces deployed in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

“As part of this phase of the exercises, the personnel of the missile formations of the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including the acquisition of special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems“, reads the statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Soldiers taking part in the exercises will practice “man the launchers and secretly advance to the positions to prepare the electronic launches“. The previous two stages included units of the Southern and Leningrad military districts, the Aerospace Forces and units of the Navy, the ministry said.