The role of nuclear weapons in Russia changed after 2014, but there is no certainty, examining official texts and words, of the effective possibility of their use to put an end to a conventional conflict, the so-called ‘escalate to de escalate’ principle introduced in the United States in the years of the Trump presidency on the basis of developments in Moscow. American analysts are divided, as reported by the study Russia’s Nuclear Weapons: Doctrine, Forces, and Modernization “updated last April by Congressional Research and the debate is open and evolving.

A large arsenal of non-strategic nuclear weapons and dual launch systems (capable of launching conventional and nuclear warheads, such as the Iskanders and Kinzhals) together with statements by Vladimir Putin, starting with his words in the speech in front of the Federal Assembly of March 2018, to remind the world of the power of Russian nuclear deterrence, actually led some in the West to believe that Moscow places greater weight on the role of nuclear weapons in its military strategy and military planning.

Before the annexation of Crimea, American analysts believed that non-strategic nuclear weapons “did not have a defined mission and place in the deterrence structure”. The events of 2014, the words of Putin and other leaders along with military exercises simulating the use of nuclear weapons against NATO countries, have led some to believe that Russia may threaten the use of short-term weapons. non-strategic, to intimidate or coerce neighboring countries, before or during a conflict if Russia believes that a threat to the use of these weapons could cause opponents to back down.

It is precisely from that idea that the concept of ‘escalate to de-escalate’ is born in the United States, i.e. the possibility that in the event of defeat in a military conflict with NATO, Moscow may threaten the use of nuclear weapons in an effort to force allied countries to abandon the battlefield, a phrase that has no trace in any Russian document or debate.

In June 2020, for example, Russia published “The Basic Principles of the Russian Federation’s Policy on Nuclear Deterrence” which states that Moscow “considers nuclear weapons exclusively as a deterrent tool”. A document – it is specified in the study of the Study Center of the American Congress – that does not completely resolve the question of the possibility of escalating the use of a nuclear weapon to put an end to a conventional conflict.

The policy of deterrence “is defensive by nature and aims to maintain the potential of nuclear forces at a level sufficient for deterrence and to ensure the protection of national sovereignty and the integrity of the state and for the deterrence of a potential adversary. for an aggression against Russia and its allies “. The threats and circumstances under which the use of nuclear weapons can be considered are “reliable data on the launch of a ballistic missile attack against the Russian Federation and its allies” and in response “to the use of nuclear weapons or of destruction. mass “or to” an attack by an opponent against critical government or military sites, the destruction of which can diminish the nuclear response capacity and aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons, in the event that the same existence of the state is at risk “.