Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega: regime closes deal with Moscow for military training | Photo: EFE/Presidency of Nicaragua

Laureano Ortega Murillo, son and international business advisor to the Nicaraguan dictator, Daniel Ortega, announced this Wednesday (28) an agreement signed in the area of ​​national security with Russia, during a visit by a delegation from Moscow led by the secretary of the Council of Security, General Nikolai Patrushev. The meeting also involved representatives of the regimes of Venezuela, Cuba and Bolivia.

Some points of the bilateral partnership include increased cooperation for police training and training by Russia in Nicaragua. “We managed to sign important documents between Nicaragua and Russia,” said Murillo.

The two countries also signed a memorandum between the Nicaraguan Ministry of the Interior and the Russian Ministry of Justice aimed at regulating the activities of NGOs, amid Ortega's persecution of Human Rights organizations and the church.

At the end of the meeting, the dictator stated that the five countries “worked on a plan to defend their people against poverty, achieve socioeconomic development, justice and equality”.

Amid trips to Latin America, the leader of the Russian delegation praised the position of the majority of Latin countries in relation to Moscow's policies, in a context that he called the West's “aggressive campaign” against the Kremlin.

“The vast majority of Latin American countries pursue a balanced foreign policy in the context of an unprecedented aggressive campaign launched by the Anglo-Saxons against Russia,” said the head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, in an interview with the newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta .

According to Moscow's representative, who officially visited Cuba and Nicaragua, the Kremlin's cooperation with Latin American countries has historically been multifaceted and mutually advantageous.