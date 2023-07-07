The head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin probably uses a double to confuse the traces of his movements. The New York Times writes it, quoting an anonymous Pentagon source.

Read also

According to the source, US intelligence believes Prigozhin was in Russia most of the time after the uprising he led on June 24. It is unclear whether the Wagner boss has been to Belarusin part because he “uses look-alikes to hide his movements”.

The agreement under which Prigozhin halted his march on Moscow stipulated that the head of Wagner go to Belarus. But yesterday Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Prigozhin was in St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile the Kremlin reiterates that he does not know where the founder of Wagner is at the moment. “I can’t say anything, we have no information in this regard. Nor do we have to add to what was said earlier,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to reporters’ questions.