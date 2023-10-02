Russian and Latin American parliamentarians condemned this Monday (2) the sanctions imposed by the West against dozens of countries, within the scope of the First Russia-Latin America International Parliamentary Conference.

“We categorically oppose sanctions, any unilateral restrictions of an illegitimate nature that violate international law and the rules of international trade,” declared the President of the Russian Senate, Valentina Matviyenko, during her speech at the plenary session of the conference, held at the House of Trade Unions in Moscow.

The Russian parliamentarian suggested that participating countries “join our efforts in international parliamentary spaces to fight against this illegal practice”.

The senator pointed out that Cuba has been under an economic blockade by the United States for “more than 60 years” and described it as “inadmissible for a 21st century country to extrapolate its jurisdiction to other sovereign states and force them to support certain sanctions.”

“I believe that the time has come for the international community to firmly raise before the UN and other international organizations the inadmissibility of any unilateral sanctions, so that they are condemned and prohibited, since they are sanctions against the people”, he declared.

In turn, the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, recalled that “30 countries today suffer 26,162 sanctions imposed by a single country and its satellites”, which represents 28% of the world’s population.

In this sense, he described unilateral sanctions as a new “plague” for humanity, which affects people’s well-being and the right to public health, as well as access to technologies and development, he maintained.

The president of the Popular Assembly of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, stated that an “unprecedented intensification” of the US economic and financial blockade against his country is underway, with the application of 243 new measures imposed by the then US president, Donald Trump. , and maintained by successor Joe Biden.

Lazo described as “especially cruel and politically motivated” the inclusion of Cuba in the “illegal” list of countries that sponsor terrorism, which seriously hampers the country’s financial transactions.

Furthermore, he claimed that Cuba not only does not sponsor terrorism, but has been the victim of attacks of this type, many of which were organized on American territory, he argued.

Nicaragua’s presidential advisor for International Cooperation, Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of dictator Daniel Ortega, stated that cooperation between Moscow and Managua is totally different from the “cooperation model imposed by the USA, Canada and their European allies”.

According to Ortega, these countries condition cooperation on the imposition of their ideology, their conditions and their “selfish interests”.

In this context, he highlighted that, despite pressure from the West, Nicaragua continues to deepen its relations with Russia, China, Iran, Cuba and Bolivia, “so as not to depend on the USA or Europe” and to have its own financial mechanisms immune to “blackmail and economic terrorism.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated this conference last Friday, when he invited Latin American countries to join Brics.

Despite complaints from Russia and the three aforementioned Latin American dictatorships, participants expressed no regret about the acts that led to such sanctions, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Nicaraguan dictatorship’s persecution of the Catholic Church.

During the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York in September, the Venezuelan dictatorship presented the “geopolitical sanctions map”, a digital tool that allows you to consult the sanctions that 30 countries around the world have received from the United States and the European Union (EU), and proposed the formation of an international alliance between the countries that are targets of these measures.

During his speech in the general debate of the UN General Assembly, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had criticized the adoption of sanctions and specifically cited the case of Cuba.

“Unilateral sanctions cause great harm to the population of the affected countries. In addition to not achieving their alleged objectives, they hinder the processes of mediation, prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts”, said Lula, who condemned “the economic and financial embargo imposed on Cuba and the attempt to classify this country as a state sponsor of terrorism”.

Other left-wing leaders also criticized the UN sanctions, such as Chile’s president, Gabriel Boric. Although he criticized the repression imposed by the Nicaraguan dictatorship on its population and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Boric called for the end of sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela. (With EFE Agency)