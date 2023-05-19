The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Crafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism. Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Vakhrukov and Deputy Head of the Iranian Department Ali Azgar Shalbafiyan signed a document at the International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum-2023”.

In particular, under the agreement, the countries will help increase the tourist flow and encourage investment and trade cooperation between representatives of the private sector. It is assumed that within the framework of the agreement, Russia and Iran will establish contacts between tourism organizations and develop cooperation programs.

Among other things, the relevant departments of the two countries will improve the personnel potential of the tourism industry. Russia and Iran are ready to create innovative tourism products. To do this, specialists from each country will get acquainted with the sights, cultural and natural heritage and entertainment facilities.

It is planned to establish an exchange of experts in the training of professional personnel for the tourism and hospitality industry between industry organizations of the two countries.

“Russia and Iran will exchange experience in the development and promotion of all types of tourism, including accommodation, cultural and historical tourism, ecotourism and the creation of new cruise routes. The implementation of the provisions will be monitored within the framework of the Permanent Russian-Iranian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation,” the source said.

At the same time, as the Deputy Minister of the Iranian Department Shalbafiyan emphasized, visas to Iran for Russian tourists should be canceled before September.

“All agreements have been reached, it should happen before September,” answered the question about the abolition of visas for all groups of Russian tourists, including individual Iranian deputy ministers.

Russian Cabinet Minister Mikhail Mishustin on February 20 signed a decree approving a list of 19 countries whose citizens can expect to receive a Russian tourist visa based on a hotel reservation. This list, in particular, includes Iran.

The republic’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said in an interview with Izvestia on January 12 that the country was ready to simplify the issuance of individual tourist visas for Russian tourists on a reciprocal basis. According to him, the number of trips of Russian tourists to Iran in 2022 has quadrupled compared to 2021.