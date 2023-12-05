Russia and Iran signed a joint declaration on Tuesday (5) against Western sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“We have just signed a declaration on ways and means of neutralizing, mitigating and compensating for the negative consequences of unilateral coercive measures,” said the head of Russian diplomacy, quoted by the news agency Interfax.

Lavrov, who did not give details of the agreement, highlighted it as “an important step towards deepening the coordination of the efforts of the international community in order to overcome the illegal sanctions with which the United States and its allies supplant diplomacy.”

In the joint statement, Moscow and Tehran state that any unilateral coercive measure by one State against another is “illegal and contradicts the Charter of the United Nations and the norms of international law.”

Furthermore, they said that personal and state property and assets, such as bank accounts and real estate – including diplomatic and consular properties – enjoy immunity and “cannot be frozen, seized or confiscated”.

“In the event of economic or financial damage due to unilateral coercive measures, the State whose actions or extraterritorial measures caused damage to the affected State, to individuals and legal entities, will be responsible for the damages and payment thereof”, he added, among other requirements.

Russia is the most sanctioned country in the world after the start of the war against Ukraine: it is subject to a total of 14 thousand coercive measures, of which 11 thousand were imposed after the entry of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory.

Iran is also subject to a large number of sanctions, imposed by numerous governments and international organizations, which accuse Tehran of supporting terrorism, attacks on American ships in the Persian Gulf, and subsequently for its uranium enrichment program for the purpose of create nuclear weapons.

After the failure of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which was supposed to give Tehran a break from sanctions, Western pressure increased.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Caspian Sea countries, held today (5) in Moscow, and on the eve of the visit that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will make to the Russian capital to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Raisi will arrive in Moscow accompanied by an “economic and political delegation”, according to the official Iranian news agency GO TO.

Relations between Iran and Russia have strengthened in the last two years since the start of the war in Ukraine, on economic issues, as both countries face US economic sanctions, but also on political and military issues. (With EFE Agency)