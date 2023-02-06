Home page politics

The bullets from Russia are also made in Iran – and there are likely to be more. The news ticker on the military developments in the Ukraine war.

Update from February 6, 8:30 p.m.: Yevgeny Prigozhin publishes a video from a cockpit. “We bombed Bachmut,” says the Wagner boss into the camera – and demands a duel with Selenskyj. “Volodymyr Oleksandrovych (Zelenskyj’s middle name) we have landed,” said Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s cook”, while sitting in a cockpit at the camera. “We bombed Bachmut. Tomorrow I will fly a MiG-29. If you want, we’ll meet in the air.”

Drones in the Ukraine war: Russia and Iran are probably planning a joint factory

First report from February 6th: Kyiv/Washington – Iran is said to have sent drones to Russia as early as August 2022 – a few weeks later the armed forces repeatedly attacked targets in Ukraine with Iranian kamikaze drones. Now the country is apparently expanding its drone aid for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

Moscow and Tehran are planning a drone factory in Russia. Up to 6,000 of the missiles for the attack on Ukraine are to be manufactured there. This is reported by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW), citing statements by unnamed US officials.

The Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin (Telegram handle “Colonel Kassad” with a good 350,000 followers on the channel) posted that the Russian military group Lobaev Arms should take over the production, it said in the ISW status report from February 5 onwards. The information could not be checked independently.

Reports that Russia is using drones (symbol image) from Iran in the Ukraine war are piling up. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Moscow’s helpers in the Ukraine war: weapons from Iran

Only on Friday (February 3) did the US government under President Joe Biden expand its sanctions against Iran in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Specifically, the new measures are directed, among other things, against executives of the company Paravar Pars, which manufactures Shahed-type drones, which are also supplied to Russia, according to an official statement.

Offensive in the Ukraine war: Selenskyj fears “symbolic action”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President is warning of a “symbolic action” by the Russian occupiers on February 24. It would be the anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country. There are already numerous reports and indications, said Volodymyr Zelenskyj in his most recent video speech.

Russia wants to take revenge for the defeats of the past year. “We have noticed that the pressure on various front areas and also in the information area has increased.” The situation in the Donetsk region is currently particularly difficult. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)