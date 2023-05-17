Russia and Iran agreed on the joint creation of the railway section of Rasht-Astara

Russia and Iran agreed on the joint creation of the Rasht-Astara railway section in the republic. This is reported TASS.

The signing ceremony was attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The document was signed by representatives of the two countries – the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev and the Minister of Roads and Urban Planning of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Moscow and Tehran agreed to jointly finance the design and construction of the railway section, as well as the supply of goods and services. The length of the Rasht-Astara line will be 170 kilometers.

Earlier, Iran wanted to cooperate with Russia on the Sphere space program, which involves the launch of communications satellites and remote sensing of the Earth. The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said that “Sphere” is considered an exceptional economic, political and security opportunity.