Ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet (PF) and the Indian Navy conducted the Indra Navy-2020 naval exercise in a contactless format in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. This was announced by the head of the information support department of the press service of the Eastern Military District for the Pacific Fleet Nikolai Voskresensky. RIA News…

The exercise took place without the exchange of liaison officers due to restrictive measures taken due to the coronavirus epidemic. During them, the ships of the two countries conducted artillery fire. Russian and Indian sailors also worked out joint tactical maneuvering and conducted communications training.

Large anti-submarine ships of the Pacific Fleet “Admiral Tributs” and “Admiral Vinogradov”, as well as a large sea tanker “Boris Butoma” were involved in the exercises. The Indian Navy was represented by the frigate Sahyadri and other vessels.

Earlier it was reported that the Indian Ministry of Defense confirmed its refusal to participate in the strategic command-staff exercise “Kavkaz-2020”. The reason for this step in the military department was called the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties caused by its consequences, including the organization of logistics. New Delhi has already notified Moscow of the decision, noting that Russia and India remain close and privileged strategic partners.