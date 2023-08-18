Is it a space race or not? If all goes well, two lunar landers will land on the moon next week: the Russian Luna 25, and the Indian Chandrayaan-3 a hundred kilometers away.

Whoever puts his feet in the moon dust first, has the scoop: never before has a lunar probe landed so close to the lunar south pole, one of the areas together with the north pole where large amounts of water ice have been discovered.

Chandrayaan-3 already took off on July 14, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on India’s east coast, while the Soyuz rocket with Luna 25 on board only took off on August 10 from the Vostotchny launch site in the far east of the Russian Federation.

But Chandrayaan-3 follows a more indirect route: in a long series of orbits around the Earth, speed is built up with well-timed nudges from the rocket engine, until the jump to the moon is made. There, the orbit around the moon is reduced again until the probe is ready for the descent at an altitude of 100 kilometers. The landing, between the lunar craters Boguslawsky and Manzinus around 69 degrees south latitude, is expected on Wednesday, August 23 at 2:17 p.m.

Twice as heavy

Luna 25 makes the jump in one go, after one orbit around the earth, and can already land on Monday, August 21, in the crater Boguslawsky, although it is also possible in the following days. This means that the Russian lunar lander will probably arrive earlier, although it is also a route that costs more fuel, so that there is less weight left for the cargo itself.

Loena (‘moon’) is only a lander of 1,750 kg in total. Chandrayaan (“Chandrayaan” means “moon ship” in Sanskrit) is more than twice as heavy, and consists of a lander, Vikram (“heroism”) and a propulsion module that remains in lunar orbit as a communications intermediate station. Also on board the lander is a lunar cart, Pragyan (“wisdom”), which disembarks after landing and can drive around the area.

Both lunar landers are looking for the water ice that the Indian predecessor Chandrayaan-1 discovered around the South Pole in 2008. Then a probe crashed into the ever-dark Shackleton crater. Flying in the wake was NASA’s Moon Mineralogy Mapper, which took spectroscopic images of the splashing debris and clearly discovered the fingerprint of the water molecule. Later research indicated that more than 600 million kilograms of water ice could be found at the poles (about a tenth of the volume of the IJsselmeer).

This water ice now plays a key role in plans for permanently inhabited lunar bases by China and Russia, and by NASA and Western partners in the Artemis lunar program. You don’t have to fly in lunar water for a lot of money, and astronauts could drink it – melted and purified – and spray plants with it. You can convert it with the help of solar energy into hydrogen and oxygen, which can also be used on the atmosphereless moon. And hydrogen and oxygen together can be used as rocket fuels to return to earth, or to travel further.

Read about the Artemis program: Back to the moon, after half a century of absence



Definitely not favourable

But before that happens, the landers will first have to arrive safely on the lunar surface, something for which the odds are certainly not favorable. The almost identical Chandrayaan-2 was supposed to land near the South Pole on September 6, 2019, but crashed due to a software error. Five days later, the Israeli lander Beresheet (Ancient Hebrew for ‘In the beginning’) crashed due to an error in the gyroscopes used to orient the lander. And on April 25 this year, the Japanese lunar lander Hakuto-R crashed because it ran out of fuel too early during the landing. The only successful recent lunar landers of the past decade have been China’s Chang’e 3, 4, and 5 missions.

Read about Chinese space travel: Stalker satellites and moon missions: China masters space travel



Things are even more difficult at the poles: the terrain is rougher, and the sun does not rise high during the 14-day lunar day. In some cavities and craters the sun never even shines, so the surface temperature can drop to -250 degrees Celsius. In the vacuum of space, water ice can lie stable on the surface there.

In addition to solar panels, Luna 25 is equipped with an electricity generator that works on the heat of radioactive isotopes, and should last at least a year. But Chandrayaan-3 only has solar panels, and will not survive lunar night after 14 working days. Both have instruments on board to analyze the lunar soil for other minerals. Loena has a robotic arm to take samples, the Pragyan trolley, which weighs 26 kilograms, has a laser on board to vaporize rock and to screen the released gases.

Luna 25 is the successor to Luna 24, which landed on the moon on behalf of the Soviet Union in 1976, almost half a century ago. With the naming, Russia emphatically harks back to that glorious space age, which has now more or less come to an end.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia initially earned a lot from rocket launches, including from American astronauts, but the rise of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, put an end to that in the previous decade. Meanwhile, one Russian rocket launch after another ended in explosions, crashes or satellite failures.

It was completely disastrous with scientific missions. In 2012, the long-awaited Phobos-Grunt Mars mission got no further than Earth orbit, never to be heard from again. Causes: poor quality control, corruption and higher levels of government that do not tolerate criticism, as a result of which the technical root cause of the failures was often not identified.

Return unused

With the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, all Western-Russian space cooperations fell apart, except for living together on the International Space Station (disconnection is technically not possible there). The European pilot-D navigation camera, which should have piloted Luna 25, was returned unused last year, and ESA pulled the plug on the European-Russian Mars lander project Exomars.

Read about Western-Russian cooperation: Contact with the Russians seems to be smoother and smoother – in space



That gave the Russian space sector room to focus all attention on the only other deep space mission, Luna 25, which had been stumbling for years from technical problem to short of money. In a speech in Vostotchny in April 2022, President Vladimir Putin vowed that the sanctions would not stop Russia’s space research. Luna 25 has to prove that.

India is an emerging space power. Since 1993, the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) medium rocket has performed nearly 60 launches, including for other countries and commercial satellite companies. In 2008, with the discovery of water ice, the country made the largest lunar discovery since the Apollo era, and in 2013 the Mars orbiter Mangalyaan arrived in orbit around Mars (‘Mangala’ means ‘Mars’).

The following year saw the debut of the LVM-3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3), the heavyweight rocket that propelled Chandrayaan-3, which is to launch Indian astronauts into space for the first time on its own in 2025. Four Indians are already in training for this.

And that race? Whether the Russian veteran comeback lands a day earlier or the Indian debutant does not matter much, rather the question of how many pieces. But there is still a geopolitical color to the run on the lunar south pole, now by landers, in the future with manned bases and mining for water ice and possibly also rare earth metals.

bilateral treaties

It is true that the United Nations Outer Space Treaty of 1967 states that countries cannot own parts of celestial bodies. But the US has also been going for a few years with the Artemis Accords, a series of bilateral treaties between the US and countries participating in the Artemis lunar program, in which there is no ownership, strictly speaking, but the spirit of ‘first come, first served’, with, for example, security zones in which parties may protect their property against ‘harmful interference’.

India signed the Artemis Accords in June, the Netherlands did not, space force China has been excluded from this because the US Congress has banned NASA from cooperating with China. Russia – which once placed a flag on the (earthly) North Pole floor with a submarine – would have none of it.

So it seems that Chandrayaan-3 and Luna 25 have one more task besides safe landing and scientific research: planting implicit, but obvious flags on the moon.