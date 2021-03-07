Arseny Rebrov, press attaché of the Russian Embassy in Guatemala, said that the Mariano Galvez University of Guatemala, with the support of Russia, will launch a center for observing satellites, reports RT.

“The project will serve to develop the interest of young Guatemalans in science and allow them to explore the topic of space,” he said.

It is noted that the creation of the center will become the central theme of cooperation between the University of Guatemala and the Russian Southwest State University.

In particular, the Russian university provided the republic with software for receiving information from student satellites and nanosatellites.

Earlier it was reported that the meteorological satellite “Arktika-M” entered the calculated orbit. The specialists have already established communication with the device.

The rocket with the satellite was launched from Baikonur on February 28 at 9.55 Moscow time. Arktika-M is the first Russian spacecraft for climate and environmental monitoring in this region, which will solve the problems of meteorology, hydrology and agrometeorology.