Russia and France at the end of 2020 secretly expelled from their capitals one diplomat of the other side. This became known to Les Echos.

According to reliable sources, one of the heads of the economic department of the Russian embassy in Paris was caught at the time of the act of a spy, after which France expelled him. Russia took a symmetrical step, sending one of the diplomats of the economic department of the French embassy in Moscow. At the same time, the process took place in the strictest secrecy, and it was not publicly reported about the exchange of the expelled diplomats.

The French Embassy in Moscow left without comment the request of the French publication and Kommersant. Also, this information was ignored by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Perhaps, on both sides, they did not want to wash dirty linen in public, given that relations between the two countries, despite the kind words, are very strained,” an interlocutor who is closely familiar with diplomatic practice explained to the Russian newspaper. Les Echos adds that currently France and Russia “are trying to maintain at least seemingly good relations, despite the renewed tensions following the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny.” (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)…

On February 5, Moscow announced the expulsion of three foreign diplomats for participating in unsanctioned rallies in support of the opposition leader. Diplomats from Poland, Sweden and Germany were summoned to the ministry and protested over their participation in unauthorized actions that took place on 23 January. On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case.

In February, French President Emmanuel Macron called for dialogue with Russia. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he pointed out that communications with Moscow are necessary for building a joint security architecture and are the key to peace on the European continent. At the same time, he noted that the dialogue with Russia “must be demanding.”