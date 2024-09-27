The Governments of Russia and Equatorial Guinea Today they tackled several exploration projects and hydrocarbon extraction in the African country during the Russian Energy Week. The Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, Antonio Oburu Ondo, met on Friday with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexandr Novak, according to the Russian executive in a statement.

According to the criteria of

Novak was also interested in the prospects for the supply of russian industrial equipment, including those necessary for the exploitation of oil and gas fields.

In addition, they also touched on the participation of Russian companies in production of liquefied natural gas, the construction of solar generation facilities and nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes, among other matters.

Russian President Vladimír Putin could run for re-election with the reforms proposed by the referendum. Photo:AFP Share

Both officials discussed cooperation within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance (made up of the creators of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 others, including Russia) and highlighted their role in balancing supply and demand in the oil market.

Ondo also took the opportunity to report that Malabo and the Lukoil corporation, which had already tried unsuccessfully participate in a tender in 2019, They hold negotiations on gas projectswhich also includes the gas transportation.

The minister described the negotiations as “very intensive” and – he highlighted – will continue next November.

Furthermore, according to his words, he presented in the Russian capital different projects to other companies like Novatekthe largest independent producer of natural gas; and Rosgeologia, a holding company dedicated to geological prospecting.

At the moment, Russia exports mainly to Equatorial Guinea production pharmaceutical, minerals and chemical fertilizer.

In mid-2023, Ondo already tackled joint projects in Russia with Russian oil companies, but also with mining companies to extract everything from diamonds to batteries.

The day before, the president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang, called on large Russian corporations to participate in the exploration and exploitation of the natural resources of the African country, which should include technology transfer.

“We invite Russian companies and other friendly countries to collaborate, not only in energy production, but also in the exploration and exploitation of our gas and oil resources,” he stated in Spanish during his speech at the plenary session of the Energy Week, in which he shared the stage with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Obiang, who thanked the head of the Kremlin for sending military instructors to the country, invited Putin to visit Guinea, who never signed the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, who ordered the arrest of the head of the Kremlin for war crimes in Ukraine.

EFE AGENCY