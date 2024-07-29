According to Putin, the Venezuelan leader’s actions to strengthen partnerships between countries are in line with building a fairer and more democratic world.

International leaders allied with Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) congratulate the Venezuelan on Monday (29.Jul.2024) for his re-election. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez called the result of the election “historic victory”, while Russian Vladimir Putin cited the “strategic partnership” between countries and the construction of a new “world order”.

“I spoke with Brother Nicolas Maduro to convey warm congratulations on behalf of the party, the government and the Cuban people for the historic electoral victory achieved, following an impressive demonstration by the Venezuelan people.”, said Díaz-Canel Bermudez in publication in X (ex-Twitter).

At the TelegramPutin highlighted the good relationship between Russia and Venezuela, and said he was confident in the development of this “strategic partnership” for “build a more just and democratic world order”.

“Russia-Venezuela relations are a strategic partnership. I am confident that your actions as head of state will further contribute to the stable development of this partnership in all areas. This is fully in line with the interests of our allied peoples and the goal of building a more just and democratic world order.”, Putin wrote.

“I would like to reaffirm our commitment to continue our constructive cooperation on important bilateral and international issues. Remember that you are always a welcome guest on Russian soil.””, he added.

Bolivian President Luis Arce also spoke out, in Xin favor of the outcome of the election. He highlighted the figure of former President Hugo Chávez and “the fact that the will of the Venezuelan people at the polls was respected”.

“We wish to ratify our will to continue strengthening our ties of friendship, cooperation and solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, within the framework of the sovereign integration of our peoples and the common objective of moving towards a multipolar world.”, concluded Arce. Other global leaders have also spoken out about the Venezuelan elections, but in the opposite direction. The US, for example, declared “serious concerns” about the result. “The international community is watching very closely and will respond accordingly.”, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.