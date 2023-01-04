How did you feel about the content of this article?

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a BRICS meeting in Brasilia in 2019 | Photo: EFE/Andre Coelho

Eurasia placed Vladimir Putin’s Russia and China’s Xi Jinping as the biggest risks in 2023, according to a report released on Tuesday (3). Each year, the group assembles forecasts of the political risks most likely to occur throughout the year. Eurasia is one of the largest risk consultancies in the world.

The group assesses that Putin has little to lose from further escalation against the West and Ukraine, inflicting even more suffering on the Ukrainian people. “A humiliated Russia will go from being a global player to the most dangerous rogue state in the world, posing a serious threat to the security of Europe, the United States and beyond,” the report outlines.

Then on the list comes the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, who the group claims has the greatest grip on power since Mao Zedong – founder of the People’s Republic of China. Eurasia poses political power in China as a global and overestimated challenge “given the unprecedented reality of a capitalist state dictatorship playing such a disproportionate role in the global economy”.

“Xi is virtually unrestrained in his ability to pursue his statist and nationalist political agenda. With few checks and balances left to constrain him and no dissenting voices to challenge his views, Xi’s ability to make big mistakes is also unrivaled,” the report reads.

In addition to Russia and the dictator of China, Eurasia lists, in this order: weapons of mass destruction, inflation shock waves, Iran, the energy crisis, the standstill of global development, the political division of the United States , the TikTok boom, and the water shortage.