Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, revealed that Russia and China are considering installing a nuclear power plant on the surface of the Moon by 2035. The initiative, according to Borisov, aims to enable the construction of human settlements on the satellite, which would mark a significant advance in space exploration.

Borisov highlighted that collaboration between the two countries on the lunar program is strengthened by “Russian expertise in nuclear space energy”. He argued that solar panels would be insufficient to meet the energy demands of future lunar settlements, while nuclear energy presents itself as a viable solution.

“Today we are seriously considering a project – sometime between 2033 and 2035 – to deliver and install a power unit on the lunar surface together with our Chinese colleagues,” Borisov was quoted as saying. Reuters.

The project, described as a “very serious challenge” by Borisov, must be carried out in automatic mode, without human presence, due to the “complexity and risks involved”. Additionally, the head of Roscosmos mentioned plans to build a nuclear-powered cargo spacecraft capable of transporting “large payloads between orbits and collecting space debris.”

Despite the optimism, the Russian space program has faced setbacks in recent years, including the failure of the Luna-25 mission, which lost control and crashed in 2023. However, Moscow maintains its ambitious plans, including additional lunar missions and the exploration of a possible Russian-Chinese manned mission and even a lunar base.

Meanwhile, China expressed in February its intention to send the first Chinese astronaut to the Moon, reinforcing the communist regime's interest in exploring outer space.

Amid these aspirations, the US accused Russia in February of developing a new anti-satellite weapon, which could threaten satellites of allied countries. According to information from the American media, the weapon could be even more dangerous, as it could be part of a space-related nuclear system.