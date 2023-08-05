Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl

China’s research icebreaker Xuelong 2 has been in the Arctic since early July (archive image) © Liu Shiping/Imago

Climate change is making transport routes and raw materials in the Arctic more accessible. That attracts more and more states. China is also striving for a presence in the far north – in cooperation with Russia.

Beijing/Munich – In the Arctic summer, larger and larger parts of the polar ice melt, giving a little more time for research and commercial activities in the polar sea every year. It is precisely there that China has just completed testing an underwater listening device which, according to the state-affiliated Shanghai Polar Research Institute, is to be used on a large scale in the Arctic Ocean in the future. The institute recently announced in a study that the acoustic information collected by the planned monitoring network could be used for “communication under the pack ice, navigation and positioning or the reconstruction of marine environment parameters”. “These are some of the hottest topics in the world.”

For years, China has been building a presence in the northern polar regions in order to gain access to mineral deposits and shipping lanes, as well as a greater say in Arctic affairs. Years ago, the People’s Republic simply defined itself as a “close to the Arctic” state, despite a considerable distance of 1400 kilometers from the Arctic Circle. In 2014, China announced for the first time that it would become a “polar superpower” by 2030. A separate one followed in 2018 Arctic Policy White Paper.

China wants to become a “polar superpower” in the Arctic

But not only China, but many countries want to get to the raw materials oil, natural gas, uranium, gold and rare earths lying dormant under the sea and the melting inland ice. And so, as a result of climate change, the Arctic has become a geopolitical hotspot where distrust is growing, especially towards Beijing and Moscow. The United States and other Western countries warn against the military use of scientific research by China and Russia. The two partners want to work more closely together in the Arctic in the future.

The Northeast Passage around Siberia to China is of particular interest to Beijing. Russia is testing the passage, according to the state-run newspaper Global Times just with an oil tanker expected in Rizhao in eastern China in mid-August. So far, Russia’s crude oil experts have gone to China and India via the much longer traditional southern route through the Suez Canal. In July there was also a ice-capable Chinese container ship called Newnew Polar Bear sailed from St. Petersburg, Russia, to go to China via the Northeast Passage.

China: research also for military purposes?

The polar sea around the North Pole is mostly international waters. Use and protection of the region regulates Arctic Council based in Tromsö, Norway, which comprises eight countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the USA. It is about rules for the extraction of raw materials or shipping in the region. Other states like Germany or France are observers; China and India also became observers in 2013.

China has two research bases in the region, one in Norway’s Spitsbergen archipelago far north of the Arctic Circle and the other in Iceland. Both sites work on a wide spectrum, from marine ecology to atmospheric physics.

Four experts warn in one Recently published study by the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) before a military use of oceanographic and acoustic research in China. Its Arctic research ecosystem fits “into a larger bureaucracy that has supported Beijing’s geopolitical ambitions in the past.” The US has been drumming against Chinese activities in the Arctic Ocean for years. The Biden administration’s Arctic strategy of October 2022 accuses China of “conducting dual-use research that has intelligence or military applications.”

China: Western countries block Arctic projects

Due to Western distrust of China, many of Beijing’s plans that depend on cooperation with neighboring countries fail. Canada blocked a Chinese gold mining project. Sweden decided in 2020 not to renew the contract for China’s first overseas satellite ground station, Esrange Space Center near Kiruna in northern Sweden, amid suspicions of the station’s ties to the People’s Liberation Army. Finland and Denmark have repeatedly refused China approvals, for example for research stations in Greenland or the purchase of an airport in Lapland – the latter, according to media reports, also under pressure from the USA.

China threat ‘should not be exaggerated’ says Stephanie Pezard, expert on security policy in the Arctic at the US think tank RAND. In the North American Arctic in particular, “there’s not a lot going on,” Pezard said. At the same time, however, China does not want to be “excluded from developments in the Arctic.”

“With little other options left, China is increasing its investments in Russia and viewing Moscow as its strategic partner of choice in the Arctic,” the CSIS authors write. Moscow, once unenthusiastic about China’s Arctic ambitions, also has little choice. Since the start of the Ukraine war, it has been shunned by the other Arctic Council states. When China’s head of state Xi Jinping traveled to Russia in March, Putin said to him: “We see cooperation with Chinese partners in developing the transit potential of the Northeast Passage as promising.” Russia, for example, is now Chinese investments in the natural gas fields of the Yamal Peninsula or welcome in North Sea ports.