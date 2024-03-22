Russia and China vetoed this Friday (22) the first UN Security Council resolution in which the United States called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, after almost six months of war.

The resolution was also rejected by Algeria, while Guyana abstained and the other 11 countries voted in favor. Nine favorable votes are enough to approve a resolution, but negative votes from two countries with veto rights (in this case, Russia and China) prevented its approval.

This is the fourth time that a resolution in this regard has been vetoed by a Member State; on the three previous occasions it was the United States that vetoed it, arguing in these cases that the texts did not recognize Israel's right to defend itself and allowed the rearmament and reorganization of Hamas.

The resolution, which had been negotiated for a month and required at least six drafts, was rejected for its vocabulary, since, in the words of Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya before the vote, it was considered that it did not clearly call for a ceasefire, but it simply considered an immediate and sustained ceasefire imperative to protect civilians on both sides.

Nebenzya said the resolution presented by the US was “a hypocritical initiative aimed at disorienting the international community”, regretting the rejection of previous Russian proposals to amend the text. For him, the draft resolution “represents a green light for Israel to carry out a military operation in Rafah.”

Algeria's ambassador, Amar Bendjama, said that its rejection not only represents his country, but “the entire Arab world”, and highlighted that the text of the US resolution “does not convey a clear message of peace”.

The Chinese ambassador, Zhang Jun, also considered the text voted today “ambiguous”, because it “clearly” calls for a ceasefire and because “it departs from the consensus of the Council members and is far from the expectations of the international community”, in addition to containing conditions for this ceasefire.

Another resolution with clearer language on the ceasefire is being negotiated in parallel in the Security Council, and although Russia and China have said they will support this other resolution, it remains to be seen what the United States' position will be.

At the same time, Washington is sponsoring other indirect negotiations in Doha (Qatar) between Hamas and Israel aiming at an exchange of prisoners between the two parties and an eventual truce.

Blinken's sixth trip to the Middle East

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, arrived in Israel this Friday (22), on an impromptu stopover on his sixth trip to the Middle East since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, with the intention of promoting an agreement truce and the entry of more humanitarian aid into the enclave.

The head of American diplomacy landed shortly after 10:30 am (local time, 5:30 am Brasília time) at Tel Aviv airport, the city where he plans to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials from the Israeli government and the war cabinet.

Israel is the last stop on this new regional tour, which this time took him to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (20) and Egypt this Thursday (21), where he reiterated his call for a ceasefire and gave hope for a eventual normalization agreement between Israel and the Saudi kingdom.