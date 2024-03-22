The US ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, votes in favor of the resolution along with the representatives of Algeria and China, who rejected the text, this Friday at the UN headquarters in New York. SARAH YENESEL (EFE)

The veto of Russia and China has derailed this Friday in the UN Security Council a long-awaited resolution proposal for an “immediate and sustained ceasefire” in Gaza, linked to the release of all the hostages held by Hamas, which The United States had negotiated for weeks within the body in charge of ensuring global peace and security. The frustrated resolution had been the alternative, at the end of February, to his third veto of a draft humanitarian ceasefire resolution, while Washington was betting more on direct negotiations between the parties, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, in addition to the United States. .

The Washington text, in its sixth review, achieved 11 votes in favor, 3 against (the vetoes of China and Russia and the negative of Algeria) and 1 abstention, that of Guyana. In addition to the foreseeable result of the vote, the most significant thing about the session, one more on the list of Council fiascos, were the speeches in favor and against the text by, respectively, the United States and Russia. The first, read by the UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, mentioned Hamas so many times – the hostages still in its power, its brutal attack on October 7 and the sexual violence carried out, according to Israel, by its militiamen. ― which seemed more like an allegation against the terrorist organization than in favor of the civilian population of Gaza, beneficiary, in theory, of this immediate and sustained ceasefire, lasting about six weeks according to the terms of the resolution, intended to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

In addition to requesting the support of all Council members for the resolution, “because it would be a historic mistake not to approve it,” in her brief speech before the vote, the US ambassador asked Israel to eliminate all barriers to the supply of humanitarian aid. and condemned any attempt to resettle the Gazan population, in a veiled allusion to the massive displacement of civilians from the north to the south of the Strip as a consequence of the ongoing Israeli military offensive.

“We want to see an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of an agreement that leads to the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups and allows much more life-saving humanitarian aid to reach Gaza (…). The United States, Egypt and Qatar are working tirelessly in the region to ensure an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of an agreement that will lead to the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, which will help us address the serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We think we are close. Unfortunately, we are not there yet,” Thomas-Greenfield said, stressing that the adoption of the resolution would have put pressure “on Hamas to accept the agreement that is on the table.” The diplomat did not make any reference to Israel's theoretical obligation to abide by the resolution, binding like all Security Council resolutions.

A “hypocritical” proposal, according to Moscow

The response of the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, could not have been harsher, with a political speech that underlined the existential division of the Council, evident since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Nebenzia called the US resolution proposal “hypocritical and highly politicized,” after weeks of buying time, “in an empty, extremely politicized rhetorical exercise, [mediante el cual pretende] apply its policy in the region.” “This ceasefire is going nowhere,” denounced the Russian ambassador, “it is a hypocritical initiative that will have no impact on the ground.”

“We cannot allow the Council to become an instrument of US policy in the Middle East” because, he indicated, that would be favoring Israel, to whom the text, he interpreted, gave the green light for its ground offensive against Rafah, in the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, where more than half of its 2.3 million inhabitants have taken refuge in makeshift tents to escape the fighting further north. “This [la resolución] It would give Israel a free hand and cause all of Gaza and its entire population to face destruction or expulsion,” Nebenzia declared at the meeting, recalling that several non-permanent members of the Council have worked on an alternative resolution. In fact, this Saturday a vote presented by Algeria, Guyana, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland will be put to the vote for a ceasefire during the month of Ramadan.

The intervention of the two antagonists was a political melee, rather than a diplomatic one. After seeing her proposed resolution rejected, the US ambassador regretted that Moscow had put “politics above progress” and pointed the finger at Russia and China for their veto, an old mechanism inherited from the UN constitution in 1945 and in favor of whose reform numerous leaders have expressed themselves, starting with the secretary general of the organization, António Guterres.

Pressure on Israel

The US resolution raised for the first time the need for a ceasefire, in line with the gradual hardening of Washington's policy towards Israel in recent weeks. On three previous occasions, during the first five months of the war, he vetoed proposed humanitarian ceasefire resolutions, because the mere mention of a cessation of hostilities, even temporary, was a red line for Israel, considering that it would allow Hamas to reorganize. Although Washington's speech has been modulating – its support for Israel has cost President Joe Biden several ads in the Democratic primaries – it cannot completely let go, although it has increased pressure on its ally to allow more humanitarian aid. and better protect civilians.

The US mission to the UN came to this Friday's vote convinced that the text, the result of “many rounds of consultations” with the members of the Council, could go ahead, although it has always favored direct talks for a halt to the fire that it sponsors together with Egypt and Qatar. In fact, the text of the draft resolution supported these rounds of dialogue, so far unsuccessful, and emphasized that the truce period, lasting about six weeks, be used to redouble diplomatic efforts in pursuit of “a peace lasting.”

During his sixth visit to the region since the war in Gaza began, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared this Thursday that the Qatar talks, focused on a six-week truce and the release of 40 Israeli hostages and hundreds of imprisoned Palestinians, are still viable. The main obstacle has been that Hamas assures that it will only release the hostages as part of an agreement that ends the war. Israel, however, says it will only discuss a temporary pause.

During the war, Washington has vetoed three draft resolutions, two of which would have called for an immediate ceasefire. Recently, the United States justified its veto by claiming that such Council action could jeopardize talks in Cairo and Qatar. But it has also abstained twice, allowing the Council to pass resolutions on increasing aid, establishing humanitarian corridors, and calling for a prolonged pause in fighting.

