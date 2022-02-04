In a joint declaration, both countries set solid positions on their conflicts in foreign policy. They called on the Western alliance to abandon its territorial intentions, expressed concern about the AUKUS defense agreement in the Indo-Pacific Sea, and reaffirmed China’s status as the sovereign of Taipei. Meanwhile, they also closed beneficial energy agreements and strengthened their ties as strategic partners.

This Friday, February 4, prior to the opening of the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping received his Russian namesake Vladimir Putin and they agreed to strengthen ties in the face of “security threats” from western countries.

After the “frank and friendly” meeting -as described by the Chinese Foreign Ministry- held at the Diaoyutai Guest Residence, both countries issued a joint statement where they made clear their commitment and mutual solidarity in the conflicts they maintain in foreign policy .

In the statement they proclaimed “a new era” in international relations between the two and emphasized similar positions on issues such as “democracy, order, development and security.”

Without specifically mentioning anyone, they asserted that “a small number of forces in the international community remain obstinate in promoting unilateralism and interfering in the affairs of other countries.” They also accused them of “undermining” legitimate rights, interests and “creating friction and confrontation.”

In the statement, both made clear their disagreement with NATO’s actions and asked him to abandon his wishes for “further expansion”, in clear reference to the tension with Ukraine. The main condition that Russia expressed to the allies in previous weeks is that they desist from including Kiev in the bloc, a request rejected by the United States.

The Chinese and Russians called for NATO to abandon “Cold War mentalities and respect the interests and sovereignty of other countries.” In addition, they affirmed that the bilateral commitment is necessary due to the “profound and complex changes that the international scene is experiencing.”

Prior to the published text, Xi Jinping stressed that both countries will deepen their strategic coordination to deal with “external interference and threats to regional security”, such as the presence of NATO and allies around the crisis with Ukraine and the tensions surrounding Taiwan, from which China claims sovereignty.

“This is something that has not changed and will not change. We respect each other’s sovereignty, as well as their security and development interests,” Xi stressed. For his part, the Russian stressed that he sees the Asian country as the “most important” strategic partner, a “related friend” and pondered that relations maintain an “unprecedented” closeness.

This is the first time in two years that the heads of state of China and Russia have met in person, and it comes at a time when both are at odds with a common country: the United States. The Americans, in addition to giving diplomatic and military support to Kiev and Taipei, also forged a defensive alliance with the AUKUS (Australia and the United Kingdom) to strengthen influence in the Indo-Pacific Sea and restrict Beijing’s footsteps.

energy agreements

Beyond the declarations on the international scene, the leaders also narrowed guidelines to improve bilateral trade, which reached the record figure of 150,000 million dollars last year. In addition, they agreed to increase cooperation in agriculture, digital economy and health.

Xi Jinping stated that both nations should ensure the “stability of the global supply chain” and emphasize cooperation on energy projects. Russia, for its part, has drawn up a new contract to increase gas exports to China to 48,000 million cubic meters (mcb) -10,000 more- a year through a new gas pipeline that will be in the Russian eastern part.

Russia’s previous plans had drawn to supply 38 mcb until 2025 and it was not defined when there would be an increase in the figures. “Our tankers have prepared very good new solutions on the supply of hydrocarbons to the PRC,” Putin said.

With EFE and Reuters