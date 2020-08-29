One to one deadly submarine near Russia According to a report by Russia’s state media RIA Novosti, Russia and China are cooperating on the design of the new nuclear submarine. In which the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation is participating on behalf of Russia. Russia has vast experience in the construction of submarines. This country has built many such submarines whose strength does not stand in front of any country.

Russia has developed China’s submarine construction industry During the Cold War, Russia gave the Golf class ballistic missile submarine and Romeo class submarine technology to China. Because of this, China developed its submarine manufacturing industry. Recently Russia has supplied kilo class diesel-electric attack submarines to China. Over time China increased its submarine manufacturing capabilities and today it has reached a position to develop submarines of any class on its own.

China is ahead in air independent power technology China’s technology is also ahead of Russia in terms of air independent power (AIP) for propulsion to submarines. Currently Russia is going to use this technology in Lada class submarines. Therefore, Russia, which stands ahead in terms of design, has decided to use AIP technology in its submarines with the help of China. It is believed that the submarine that the two countries will jointly build will have this technology. Due to this, these submarines will not be able to be detected at sea.

China claims on submarine battery Both countries are also increasing cooperation on submarine batteries. Now all the submarines are being built, lithium ion batteries are being used. Japan was the first country to use this category of batteries in a submarine. After which South Korea and Italy adopted this technology. China is also claiming that it has such technology, although this has not been proved.

Russia and China will give each other these technologies It is believed that Russia and China will help each other in the new submarine construction project. Russia will deliver weapons and sonar systems that fit into China’s submarines. At the same time, China will provide its AIP technology and lithium ion batteries. With this help, the two countries will build a powerful submarine.

Amid growing hostility from the US, Russia and China are working together on a secret submarine project. Under this project, the two countries will build a diesel electric nuclear submarine of Next Generation. It is being told that these countries are engaged in an exercise to strengthen their coastal security amid increasing tension with the US. Diesel electric submarines, however, are less powerful than nuclear powered submarines. But, their capacity is more in the coastal areas and their operating cost is also less.