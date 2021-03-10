China and Russia continue to ‘hit it off’ in the field of spatial knowledge. If a few years ago they launched into conquest of Mars (failed), have now reached an agreement for the creation of a space station on the Moon, as reported on Tuesday by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Despite the current boom for the conquest of Mars, with up to three missions three different countries, the space agencies do not neglect this satellite. The memorandum was signed by the CEO of Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin, and the director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), Zhang Kejian, on behalf of their respective governments.

In this way, Roscosmos and the CNSA “will cooperate in the creation of the lunar base with open access to all interested countries and international partners “, as indicated in the statement of the Russian agency. The objective of this collaboration is to” strengthen interaction in the field of scientific research and promote the study and use of space for peaceful purposes andn benefit of all humanity“.

Russia left the project with the United States

During the past year 2020, the Russian space agency he disassociated himself from the American lunar program Sagebrush, which plans the return of the human being to the Moon in 2024, because, according to Rogozin, it had become “a great political project”. At that time, the director general of the agency assured that Russia opposed the privatization of commercial exploitation of the satellite, as proposed by the then US president, Donald trump.

Thus, Russia is considering launching a manned mission to the Moon from the year 2031. It was precisely Russia who, in 1961 with Yuri Gagarin, became the first country to send a person into space. For its part, the Chinese rover Yutu-2 found last February a “unusual” rock on the far side of the Moon.