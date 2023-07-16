Although each new presidency of the European Union seems to receive from her predecessor a sealed envelope that could say: “serve Latin America”, in reality the region on the other side of the Atlantic is forgotten. European presidencies pass and geopolitics continues to be distanced by the Atlantic.

The new period of Spanish President Pedro Sanchez he found that card on his temporary desk at the EU Presidencybut his own burdens in the early general elections for no less than 10 days, the Spanish priority ahead and a European zone with its own serious problems leaves him little room for maneuver.

But should you find a gap in your busy schedule, you will find that Spain and Europe they don’t really have no geopolitical agenda for Latin Americathat the Europeans have not understood the geopolitical changes in the region, that USA has been stunned by the social and political changes in regional society and that the migratory wave of millions of people it has removed the old interpretation schemes of the continent.

Spain It itself has a serious problem of geopolitical approach. The progressive currents of the PSOE in the government, especially its ally Unidas Podemos and in particular Pablo Iglesias, maintain an ideological-economic relationship with Venezuela and all that populist group, but the European right is more articulated to the national security interests of USA in the NATO that he would not have the patience or space to try to understand the populist inclination –not the socialist left– of the main Ibero-American governments.

Spain expanded its economic and business presence in the area iberoamericanbut without addressing the ideological springs of the governments: he never understood the strategic role of the Cuban revolution and its impact on the region, but it was specified in the area of ​​investment in the tourism sector, for which reason he did not understand the ideological expansion and as an example of Fidel Castro in the ideological radicalization of the region.

The geopolitical composition of Ibero-American governments requires a major effort of sensitivity and serenity, because it is not the same to suddenly discover that populism in the region is negative and threatens the liberal interests of the investorsthat having to recognize a co-responsibility for European foreign policies in Latin Americaabove all because there is the so-called democratic clause that would serve as a mechanism for the political and ideological characterization of governments.

USA and Europe welcomed the return of power Ignacio Lula da Silva in Brazilbut now they complain that he is becoming a leader of regional populism, but in reality Lula has always been the same and it was the European countries and the US who assumed that an alliance could be worked for new liberal balances in the region .

The same way, US and Europe They have not made any political effort to try to understand –let alone understand– the geopolitical profile of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who, by the way, lacks strategic thinking, national security, and geopolitics, but who many of their behaviors tend to generate effects or in other countries.

The recent conflict in the CELAC –Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries– and the refusal of mexican president handing over the presidency of the Pacific regional body was a very concrete case that the rules of the game in Latin America They have changed and no one has bothered to adjust them, add new ones or take advantage of them. local crises in Bolivia, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and the process of change of president in Mexico they have passed, as it were, overnight in USA and Europe.

The latest data indicates that these two political blocs are concerned about the political and geopolitical situation in Latin Americabut only because of the signs of a more political than military expansionism of China, Russiafor a long time North Korea and of course Iran. Fear has reasons to exist, but what is barely perceived from the European and American reasoning is that the old model of domination of national security and not an effort to understand the reasons that local countries have had to accept relationships or investments or support of the four great adversaries of the United States.

For example, to this day they seem to realize Washington about what North Korea is expanding some tentacles towards Latin Americabut they forget that North Korea It was one of the countries, in the days of the cold war after the Cuban revolution, that opened its doors for the guerrilla training of socialist and communist cadres of young Ibero-American university students who were stimulated by Cuba and North Korea for military and ideological training. And we are talking about the seventies.

In Latin America There are no strategic leaderships that could find practical long-term utility in the expansion of the four US adversaries, but at least it is certain that the populist nations that have accepted these relations would be votes and consensus less than the current security strategy. national of USA in Ukraine.

Recently a video message from the Ukrainian President Zelensky at the meeting of the CELACbut it was an error of political understanding in which he proposed that he participate, since before the invasion Russia had already established a political presence in the region and China would have started on the side of the use of trade routes.

The recomposition of the geopolitical balance in Latin America it requires something more than a demagogic declaration that they are going to serve the southern region of Río Bravo.

Political Indicator

Twitter: @ElIndpendent

In case you didn’t read it: