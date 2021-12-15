Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping highlighted their “unprecedented” good relations at a virtual summit on December 15. The leaders showed a common position against the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics and NATO due to tensions with Ukraine, among other issues. Both leaders stand behind each other at a time of high friction with the West, which threatens sanctions on the Kremlin and pressures China over its human rights record.

Shared hostility toward the United States and Europe brings Moscow and Beijing closer together. Chinese President Xi Jinping said on December 15 that, although his country is not an ally of Russia, “relations have reached an unprecedented level”, referring to a good harmony with his Russian counterpart.

Their statements came at a virtual summit in which they assured that they must stand firm in rejecting what they consider to be “Western interference” and defend the security interests of their nations.

“At present, certain international forces under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia and brutally trampling international law and recognized norms of international relations,” said the Chinese leader. , the state news agency Xinhua was quoted as saying.

China supports Russia’s demand for NATO not to expand

One of the main points of friction at present and discussed in the meeting this Wednesday were the security guarantees that Russia demands from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), amid the massive mobilization of Russian troops to the border with Ukraine. A situation seen by Brussels and Washington as the possible prelude to a Russian “invasion” of their neighboring country.

“China and Russia should increase their joint efforts to more effectively safeguard the security interests of both parties,” the Chinese president said in support of the Kremlin leader.

Although Ukraine is not a member of NATO, the organization has offered its full support and claims to be committed to preserving the sovereignty of the former Soviet republic, which is inclined to strengthen its relations with the West.

Moscow’s fury has flared again over Kiev’s plans to join both the transatlantic military alliance and the European Union (EU).

FILE – Russian soldiers unload a train of their modified T-72 tanks after it arrives at the Gvardeyskoe train station, near the Crimean capital Simferopol, on March 31, 2014. © AFP / Olga Maltseva

Putin demands guarantees from the defense coalition not to expand and rule out “any additional NATO movement to the east and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in the vicinity of Russian territory.”

“A new model of cooperation between our countries has been formed, based, among other things, on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the interests of others,” Putin told Xi Jinping during the meeting of this December 15th.

Russia and China seek mutual support at a time of high tension in their relations with the West. Beijing is under pressure due to its history of human rights violations, which recently led to diplomatic boycotts by some countries of the upcoming Winter Games.

In addition, Russia faces threats of sanctions from the European Union and warnings from the United States if it decides to cross the boundaries further and proceed with an eventual invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies that it has such intentions.

The EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

While Putin and Xi Jinping made their union clear, from the European Parliament in Brussels, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, renewed her warnings to the Kremlin.

The leader assured that the bloc of 27 countries is willing to take “unprecedented” measures against the Russian government if it takes a further step in the military pressure it exerts on Ukraine.

“Our response to any further aggression may take the form of a robust augmentation and expansion of these existing sanctions regimes … And, of course, we are ready to take unprecedented additional measures with serious consequences for Russia,” said Von der Leyen. .

In addition, the diplomat stressed that the EU works closely with the United States to specify possible actions that go beyond impositions against Russia’s financial and energy sectors, dual-use goods and defense.

This position was joined shortly after by the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholtz, during his first official statement before the Bundestag, the lower house of the German Parliament.

“We are viewing with great concern the security situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine (…) Any violation of territorial integrity will have a high price and we will speak with one voice between our European partners and our transatlantic allies,” he warned, although He noted that he still awaits a diplomatic solution with Moscow.

Beijing and Moscow united in the boycott of the Winter Olympics

China made clear its support for the Winter Olympics, scheduled for next February in Beijing, which in recent weeks has been the subject of a questionable diplomatic boycott.

The United States was the first country to announce, on December 6, that it will not send its government delegation to the emblematic sporting event in retaliation for China’s human rights “atrocities”, especially against minorities such as the Muslim Uighur ethnic group.

The announcement by the Joe Biden Administration was followed like a ripple effect by the UK, Canada and Australia.

However, the measure was criticized by France and Germany, who considered it an incorrect answer, as they indicated that sport is a world apart that must be protected from political interference.

Russia-China ties set an example in 21st century, says Vladimir Putin as the Russian president holds virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Putin also told Xi that he stands against the politicization of Olympics. @Jem_Chapman brings you the latest from Moscow pic.twitter.com/i43dUmuBS9 – WION (@WIONews) December 15, 2021



“I would like to point out that we invariably support each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including rejecting any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” Putin said at the virtual summit in an accolade to the Chinese president.

The meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping came just eight days after the Russian head of state spoke with Biden, who demanded that he lower the tension and start a military de-escalation in the border areas with Ukraine.

Putin has used the partnership with China as a way to balance America’s influence in the world, while striking lucrative deals with his new friend, especially in energy. This year, the Russian president and the Chinese leader agreed to extend a 20-year friendship and cooperation treaty.

With Reuters, EFE and AP