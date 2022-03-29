The image of the two main members of the BRICS, Russia and China, is in low hours among Latin Americans, with 17% and 19% approval, respectively. This is what emerges from a survey carried out last September by Latinobarómetro, at the request of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Foundation and the magazine ‘Nueva Sociedad/Grupo Dialogo y Paz’. This percentage is well below the United States, valued by 47% of those surveyed, and Germany (43%).

It is the first time that this study of public opinion dedicates a section to the vision of international affairs in the American continent. In this special edition, the Latinobarómetro addresses aspects such as the level of democracy, the development model and the economic influence of each country. The survey, entitled ‘What do Latin Americans think about the European Union?’, was carried out before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out. What emerges is a clear rejection of the government of President Vladimir Putin, declared zero or not very democratic by 30% of the 12,000 interviewees, originating from ten countries in the region.

Democracy in Russia © Latinobarometer

On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 corresponds to “not a democracy” and 10 to “a full democracy”, Russia receives a grade of 5.1, compared to 7.7 for the United States and France, and to 7.5 from Germany. “The assessment of democracy in Russia varies a lot according to age. For 46% of people over 60, those who lived through the Cold War, Russia is not a democratic regime. On the other hand, only 15% of young people between 18 and 29 years of age have this same opinion,” says Carlos Luján, professor of International Relations, Negotiation and Research Methodology at the Faculty of Social Sciences and the Faculty of Law of the University of the Republic, in Uruguay. According to this political scientist, this perception could have worsened after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Democracy, according to identification in Latin America. © Latinobarometer

“There is a rather pragmatic view of reality”

China comes out even worse off, with a rating of 4 points. However, this data does not necessarily correspond to an anti-Chinese sentiment. “When we ask ‘who is the best partner’, Europe comes up on environmental issues. But in terms of culture and education, China is as important as the United States. As far as trade and investment are concerned, China is considered by far the main partner by 46% of Latin Americans”, explains Carlos Luján.

“It caught our attention that seven out of ten Latin Americans see China as the best partner for technological issues. This shows that there is a rather pragmatic view of reality,” she adds. This professor highlights that three out of ten Latin Americans value the Chinese development model positively. “This is still a relevant fact, despite being below Germany and the United States, because it means that a third of Latin Americans see China as a model,” says Luján.

“The fact that respondents recognize that China is not a democracy or that it is not the model they want to follow does not mean that there is a prejudice against this country. The interviewees see China as an economic and investment reference”, emphasizes Mónica Hirst, professor of International Relations at the University of Quilmes and visiting professor at the Institute of Social and Political Studies of the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

In fact, China and the United States are considered the most influential countries in economic terms. In particular, the Southern Cone and the Andean region see China as the second most influential actor in the region, only behind the US. Curiously, Brazil is the country that values ​​both China and Russia the lowest, despite being one the members of the BRICS.

Opinion on Latin American countries. © Latinobarometer

United States and Germany as models of development

The democratic health of the countries had a preponderant weight when assessing positively or negatively the two ‘villains’ of the Latinobarómetro. “Many countries of the Southern Cone that suffered bloody dictatorships and precisely for this reason are experiencing today a revaluation of democracy. In Brazil, for example, there is significant concern about a possible coup d’état,” recalls Luján.

Mónica Hirst points out that this survey shows that Latin Americans are very well informed about the main international issues, something that surprised the authors of the Latinobarómetro. “We did not think, for example, that Latin Americans were so clear about what Brexit has been or that Switzerland is not part of the European Union, or that there is currently a fragmentation of international power, without clear political leadership,” says this professor. Brazilian.

The United States and Germany represent, for Latin Americans, the best models of development. “One of the things that this survey shows is that Latin American societies have clear positions and perceptions on the international scene. But these positions do not always reflect the foreign policy implemented by their governments”, Hirst points out.

The European Union, as a benchmark in environmental protection

On the other hand, the Latinobarómetro shows that Europe is the region with which Latin Americans prefer to maintain economic and political ties. It should be noted that in this edition there were no questions about the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, which after 30 years of negotiations is waiting to be ratified by all the EU countries. However, this issue will be addressed in the near future, since this pollster intends to launch sub-regional studies.

Extreme poverty and climate change, along with the violation of human rights, are the main concerns in the region, along with corruption. “We were surprised that Latin Americans very clearly identify the European Union as a leader in protecting the environment, at the opposite extreme from the United States and China,” says Hirst.

However, this professor of International Relations considers that Latin America cannot yet be configured as a new model of development and management of the environment in the current situation. “Without overcoming the social problems that plague the continent, this is impossible. In this sense, the survey is very balanced, because it shows an aspiration to a rosy future, but at the same time it reveals that there is a harsh perception of reality, marked by social exclusion and corruption. There is no denial of reality,” she declares.

Another striking fact is that organized crime worries Latin Americans much more than the possible use of nuclear weapons. However, it is important to note that this question was asked before Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Western countries with resorting to this type of weaponry if they felt their sovereignty was in danger.

In general, the European Union comes out as the winner of the Latinobarómetro filter, since in Latin America it is perceived as an influential actor. From an economic point of view, it is even above the United States. “Latin Americans associate the image of Europe with culture and the welfare state, more than with wealth, capitalism or colonialism,” says Luján. In general, the idea prevails that the EU does not bow to the United States.

The population points to regional alliances on health issues

Pollsters also asked about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The data shows that Latin America prefers regional responses to the global problems posed by the most serious health emergency of the last century. “This data suggests that people think that a process of Latin American cooperation should take place, especially after the difficulties of production and distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Argentina and Mexico. The issue is whether the ruling elites are going to listen to these popular demands or if they prefer to follow a policy of every man for himself”, explains Luján.

Response to the pandemic in Latin America © Latinobarometer

Professor Hirst’s conclusion is that Latin America is experiencing a moment of international absence because regional institutions currently have no weight and have almost ceased to exist. “There is a vacuum of regionalism, but this does not mean that we are a region that is inattentive or unconcerned with international affairs and that we do not seek a path in the international reality that helps us improve our few realities,” she asserts.